RGU Graduations: Elgin mum-of-two celebrates graduation 14 years after first starting degree

An error occurred. Please try again.

A mum-of-two from Elgin is celebrating her graduation 14 years after first starting her social work degree.

Vicky Taylor said that Wednesday’s graduation was a long time coming but she was “delighted” to finally be awarded with her first-class degree from RGU.

She said it was “nerve-wracking” waiting to walk across the Music Hall stage but seeing her proud husband, Chris Taylor, and father, Brain Ogg, cheering from the audience made it all worth while.

The trio are going to celebrate the day with a lovely meal out – and a few glasses of champagne.

Overcoming challenges

The 31-year-old has juggled family responsibilities and full-time work while studying and is now proud to have achieved a first-class honours degree in BA Social Work.

“I decided to go back to university as it was a lifelong ambition to finally complete my degree. I moved to Aberdeen when I was 17, with great intentions of studying BA (Hons) Social Work then,” she said.

“Being homesick and feeling overwhelmed away from family and friends, I finished my first year and decided to move back home.”

Mrs Taylor was previously in an abusive relationship and experienced homelessness but got a second chance to succeed in her studies.

She said: “I was in a horrifically abusive relationship which resulted in my ex-partner being sentenced to 10 years in prison. I had a brief period of being homeless and had social services involvement.

“Since meeting my now husband and having children of school age, I felt supported and determined to do something ‘for me’ again, so I took a chance and applied to get direct entry into third year.”

‘Amazing’ new job

From her time at RGU, she said: “The flexibility of distance learning whilst being

a mum with a husband working away offshore allowed me to balance motherhood and home life with work and my studies.

“I’m immensely proud of my achievements. I would have been happy with a pass, but I never expected to get a First-Class Honours. The hard work definitely paid off.”

Mrs Taylor has accepted a job in the same office where she completed her placement which she says is “amazing” but “really hard work”.

She added: “It’s lovely to return and be part of a team that gave me great learning opportunities.”

A list of the 2021 RGU graduations can be found here.