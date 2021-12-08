Hats off: Navy veteran gets surprise visit from sailors following TV documentary

A pair of Royal Navy sailors visited Aberdeen veteran George Gordon to gift him a crew baseball cap following their exploits on TV.

The 90-year-old had served as a Chief Petty Officer with the Royal Navy for 35 years and served on Type 14 Frigate, HMS Duncan.

Catching a recent TV programme called Warship: Life at Sea, which is based on the New HMS Duncan – he was reminded of his own service.

Having recently lost his wife and suffered a bout of Covid – his daughter Sue attempted to purchase one of the crew’s baseball caps after he’d spoken of how much he liked them.

Hand-delivered surprise

After reaching out to the local Navy Office, members of the crew went a step further and hand-delivered the gift to his home in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

HMS Duncan crew members Callum O’Neill and Alasdair Ager gifted him with a framed print of the ship, a ribbon bearing the ships’ name and the sort after baseball cap.

The gift was all the more special as they had taken the time to get the word ‘Veteran’ embroidered on the back.

‘Truly a pleasure’

The sailors then sat and listened to the ex-serviceman’s stories from his time aboard the original HMS Duncan.

Midshipman Alasdair Ager said: “It was truly a pleasure to meet George and his family and hear some of his incredible stories of his time in the Navy, from having a half tot of rum with Lord Mountbatten, being present at the last issue of the rum ration and the days of bedding down in hammocks.”

“It was great to see that the connection from serving in the armed forces spans across the generations, and the lessons passed down from George certainly have their place in today’s Navy.”

Midshipman Callum O’Neill added: “It was a really nice visit; George and his daughter Sue were over the moon, and George was full of fantastic stories that we could have listened to all day.”

His daughter added: “Dad so enjoyed meeting the young officers Ali and Callum and comparing with them the changes over the last 70 years. It was good to hear the cheeky jokes and camaraderie carry on.

“He is so proud of the gifts they brought. He’s a keen golfer, despite his age and although less physically able these days, he will still be wearing the baseball cap in the ’19th hole’ at his local club.”