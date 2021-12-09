Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen woman, 23, arrested in connection with online extortion offences

By Lauren Robertson
December 9, 2021, 11:56 am
A 23-year-old woman from Aberdeen has been arrested in connection with online extortion offences.

The arrest comes after an investigation by detectives from the north-east police’s cyber enabled crime team.

They were looking into incidents reported from the Lothian and Borders area in June and the North Yorkshire area in September this year.

The woman is due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson gave advice to anyone who may be worried about becoming a victim of online extortion crimes.

He said: “We are committed to tackling this type of crime and anyone who feels at risk or worried should contact Police Scotland on 101 or visit our website for tips on how to keep safe online.”

You can find online safety advice on a range of topics including romance fraud, sextortion, social media, internet dating, cybercrime and online shopping on the Police Scotland website.

