Aberdeen woman, 23, arrested in connection with online extortion offences

A 23-year-old woman from Aberdeen has been arrested in connection with online extortion offences.

The arrest comes after an investigation by detectives from the north-east police’s cyber enabled crime team.

They were looking into incidents reported from the Lothian and Borders area in June and the North Yorkshire area in September this year.

The woman is due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson gave advice to anyone who may be worried about becoming a victim of online extortion crimes.

He said: “We are committed to tackling this type of crime and anyone who feels at risk or worried should contact Police Scotland on 101 or visit our website for tips on how to keep safe online.”

You can find online safety advice on a range of topics including romance fraud, sextortion, social media, internet dating, cybercrime and online shopping on the Police Scotland website.