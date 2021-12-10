Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of new trees planted in Dyce greenspace to tackle climate change

By Ross Hempseed
December 10, 2021, 2:41 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 7:18 pm
Thousands of new trees planted
Lord Provost, Barney Crockett, helping BP and Countryside Rangers tree plant.

Thousands of new trees have been planted in an Aberdeen park as part of a project to tackle climate change.

More than 4,200 trees will be planted in Riverview Park in Dyce, which the city council hopes will also help rebuild wildlife habitats.

A team from BP have now planted the first 1,800 trees.

Aberdeen City Council, in partnership with BP and Future Woodlands Scotland, is carrying out the project as part of their efforts to reach net zero by 2045.

Park is ‘important corridor’ for wildlife

Planting these trees also allows residents to benefit from more natural woodland and wildlife in their area.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “It’s fantastic that the first of the trees for Riverview Park have been planted as it is an important corridor for wildlife and is also a well-used green space.

“Planting more trees now will be for the benefit of future generations and these new ones at Riverside Park will ensure it will be continued to be much enjoyed by residents in Dyce.

“It’s wonderful to have had the enthusiastic help from BP staff for this initiative which will also be part of Aberdeen City Council’s drive to reach net-zero.

The project is financed through the £2m Future Woodlands Fund, launched in March to help plant new natural woodlands.

The Scottish Government also pledged at the beginning of 2021 to plant over 25 million new trees in Scotland by the end of 2022.

Tim Hall, chairman of Future Woodlands Scotland, added: “The Riverview site is particularly special to us because it is the first Future Woodlands Fund scheme to be planted, but all the more so because of the enthusiastic involvement of Aberdeen City Council and the BP staff.”

