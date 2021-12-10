Thousands of new trees planted in Dyce greenspace to tackle climate change

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thousands of new trees have been planted in an Aberdeen park as part of a project to tackle climate change.

More than 4,200 trees will be planted in Riverview Park in Dyce, which the city council hopes will also help rebuild wildlife habitats.

A team from BP have now planted the first 1,800 trees.

Aberdeen City Council, in partnership with BP and Future Woodlands Scotland, is carrying out the project as part of their efforts to reach net zero by 2045.

Park is ‘important corridor’ for wildlife

Planting these trees also allows residents to benefit from more natural woodland and wildlife in their area.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “It’s fantastic that the first of the trees for Riverview Park have been planted as it is an important corridor for wildlife and is also a well-used green space.

“Planting more trees now will be for the benefit of future generations and these new ones at Riverside Park will ensure it will be continued to be much enjoyed by residents in Dyce.

“It’s wonderful to have had the enthusiastic help from BP staff for this initiative which will also be part of Aberdeen City Council’s drive to reach net-zero.”

The project is financed through the £2m Future Woodlands Fund, launched in March to help plant new natural woodlands.

The Scottish Government also pledged at the beginning of 2021 to plant over 25 million new trees in Scotland by the end of 2022.

Tim Hall, chairman of Future Woodlands Scotland, added: “The Riverview site is particularly special to us because it is the first Future Woodlands Fund scheme to be planted, but all the more so because of the enthusiastic involvement of Aberdeen City Council and the BP staff.”