Scottish Skipper Expo: Is it better together for fishers and SNP after Holyrood dramas?

A Scottish Government pledge to support fishing offered hope of a new detente with the industry as Scottish Skipper Expo 2024 opened in Aberdeen.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon added her name to those already backing the sector’s Pride in the Seas campaign.

In doing so, she joined more than half of all backbench MSPs in making the commitment to “protect and support” Scotland’s fishing industry and coastal communities.

Anas Sarwar, Alex Cole-Hamilton and Douglas Ross, party leaders in Scotland for Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives respectively, have also all signed up.

Pride in the Seas is an exhibition and campaign run by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) in partnership with renowned photographer Ian Georgeson.

Bridge-building time

Ms Gougeon seemed genuinely pleased to be in the same role and back in Aberdeen following a change at the top in the SNP, with John Swinney replacing Hunza Yousaf at the helm.

She told The Press and Journal she looked forward to continuing to build relationships.

A lot of effort has gone into this and “it would have been sad to have lost that”, she said.

Bridge-building between the industry and Holyrood has been especially important since the furore over plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

These were ditched last year following an outcry over their likely impact on fishing.

Ms Gougeon admitted relations between government and industry had been “fragile”.

She added: “There was a strong reaction over HPMAs.

“I really want to make sure we do what we can to build up trust again.”

“For me, it is all about providing stability going forward.”

Ms Gourgeon said the government and industry were “not always going to agree”.

Minister highlights ‘balancing act’ between fishing and wind farms

But recent initiatives such as new measures to stop Scottish crab and lobster being overfished in some inshore areas have highlighted a willingness for both sides to work together, she said.

The minister added she would “continue to engage with the industry” over its many concerns about a proliferation of wind farms creating a “spatial squeeze” in the seas around Scotland.

Energy and food security are both important so there is a “balancing act” to be done, she said.

Ms Gougeon would not be drawn on whether there would be a sea change in SNP fishing policy following the collapse of the Bute House Agreement with the Greens.

Officially opening the latest edition of Scottish Skipper Expo, which from now on will be a biennial show, Ms Gourgeon said: “We should always celebrate the Scottish fishing industry.

“It’s vital it not just survives but thrives for the future, and that’s why I was delighted to sign my name to the pledge earlier this morning.”

‘This can be an inflection point’

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said the federation was “delighted” the newly reappointed cabinet secretary had signed the Pride in the Seas pledge.

“She spoke in hugely supportive terms about our sector today and took time to talk with exhibitors and fishermen at the expo,” Ms Macdonald said.

She added: “This can be the inflection point. We share the cabinet secretary’s vision for healthy and productive seas, and there is incredible passion from those in the sector to protect our tremendous marine resources – and this industry – for future generations.”

SFF’s CEO continued: “Fishing has a vital role in food security and the country’s net-zero aspirations.

“The provision of sustainably sourced and low-carbon protein has never been more important.

“We now need the Scottish Government to deliver policies that match John Swinney’s words about focusing on jobs, the economy and the things that matter to people in Scotland.

“This must be a line in the sand for us to return to constructive and collaborative discussion that will strike the right balance between conservation and sustainable harvesting of our seas.”

SFF chief ‘cautiously optimistic’

Ms Macdonald told the P&J the industry sees recent dramas at Holyrood as a major opportunity for a “reset” of the relations between fishers and government.

“I am cautiously optimistic we can move forward in a more constructive way,” she added.

Scottish Skipper Expo is held over two days and continues tomorrow at P&J Live.

