Woman, 72, reported missing from Cults

Police have said concerns are growing for a 72-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Cults.

Linda Grant was last seen in the Cornhill Road area at about 11am on Thursday.

She is described as being white, about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build with shoulder-length hair.

When last seen, she was wearing glasses, blue skinny jeans and a dark coloured top.

Officers are appealing to the public for information on her whereabouts.

Inspector Lisa Kerr, from Bucksburn Police Office, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Linda’s welfare and it’s vital we trace her as soon as possible.

“Anyone who thinks they’ve seen someone matching Linda’s description, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, is urged to come forward.

“Linda, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1937 of May 9.