Aberdeen man Sammy Chilab missing since Friday

Police are appealing for information about Sammy Chilab who has been missing from Aberdeen since Friday.

The 35-year-old was last seen during the afternoon on Friday December 10 in the Aberdeen area.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with short greying black hair.

Police are urging anyone with information or video evidence to call 101 using the reference number PS-20211212-2092.

Alternatively, information can be submitted on their website, or anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.