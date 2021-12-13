Aberdeen man Sammy Chilab missing since Friday By Lauren Taylor December 13, 2021, 2:59 pm Sammy Chilab has been missing since Friday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information about Sammy Chilab who has been missing from Aberdeen since Friday. The 35-year-old was last seen during the afternoon on Friday December 10 in the Aberdeen area. He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with short greying black hair. Police are urging anyone with information or video evidence to call 101 using the reference number PS-20211212-2092. Alternatively, information can be submitted on their website, or anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two Aberdeen teens believed to be together in Stonehaven reported missing Thousands of pounds worth of specialist equipment stolen from Aberdeen industrial estate Missing Inverness teen Edward Maggs found safe and well Inverness teen reported missing