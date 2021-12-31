Man charged following two-vehicle crash on the A92 at Portlethen By Michelle Henderson December 31, 2021, 8:52 am Updated: December 31, 2021, 12:24 pm Police and paramedics have been called to the A92 following a two-vehicle crash near Portlethen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on a major north-east road. Police and paramedics were called to the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, near Portlethen at around 8.10am today. A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition remains unknown. The road was closed in both directions for some time as crews worked to clear the scene. The A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road was closed in both directions as police and paramedics worked at the scene. A man has now been charged with road traffic offences. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A92 near Portlethen around 8.10am on Friday, December 31, 2021. “A man was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. “One man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with this incident.” The road has now fully reopened to motorists. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police hunt for driver of stolen car involved in crash after man, 42, dies in hospital Police close Aberdeen road for investigations after two cars crash into garden wall Motorbike passenger taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street Man, 23, dies at scene of motorcycle crash near Dufftown