Man charged following two-vehicle crash on the A92 at Portlethen

A man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on a major north-east road.

Police and paramedics were called to the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, near Portlethen at around 8.10am today.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

The road was closed in both directions for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.

A man has now been charged with road traffic offences.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A92 near Portlethen around 8.10am on Friday, December 31, 2021.

“A man was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“One man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with this incident.”

The road has now fully reopened to motorists.