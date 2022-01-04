Covid vaccine clinic in Aviemore cancelled due to snow

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Covid vaccination clinic due to be held in Aviemore has been cancelled due to the wintry conditions.

NHS Highland has cancelled all appointments, due to take place at the town’s medical practice tomorrow, due to the heavy winds and snow forecast.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place, with the Met Office warning conditions are likely to continue until 9am tomorrow.

Motorists are already facing difficult driving conditions, with a section of the A9 in Inverness closed earlier today as a result.

More snow is forecast for the Highlands and Western Isles on Friday, with a further yellow alert out.

Due to adverse weather the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday 5 January in Aviemore has been cancelled…. Posted by NHS Highland on Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Officials from the national vaccination helpline have started contacted those impacted to make alternative arrangements.

It is not yet known when the centre will reopen.

In a statement, an NHS Highland spokeswoman apologised for the inconvenience.

“Due to adverse weather the Covid-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 in Aviemore has been cancelled.

“If you are booked in for this clinic then you will be contacted this evening (January 4) by the national vaccination helpline to make alternative arrangements.

“Please note that the number the helpline will call from may come up as withheld on your phone. We apologise for the cancellation of this clinic and any inconvenience that this may cause.”