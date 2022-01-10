Amazing pictures show Northern Lights illuminating sky over the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Amazing pictures show Northern Lights illuminating sky over the north and north-east

By Ross Hempseed
January 10, 2022, 1:24 pm
Northern Lights from Wideford Hill, Orkney. Picture by Samuel Ramsay.
Northern Lights from Wideford Hill, Orkney. Picture by Samuel Ramsay.

The north and north-east were treated to nature’s most famous lightshow over the weekend as the Northern Lights lit up the sky.

Due to Scotland’s position close to Arctic with the Shetland Islands closer to the Arctic Circle than they are to London, residents benefit from the ultimate illuminations.

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are actually caused by a phenomenon millions of miles away on the surface of the Sun.

A reaction between electrically-charged particle leads to solar flares and make their way to Earth.

The distinctive look is caused when the particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field which shoots them to the poles.

This is why only the North and South Poles regularly see this process which is known as excitation.

Aberdeenshire resident, Mikey Rennie, was able to capture the Northern Lights when he ventured out at around 9pm on January 8 to a field down from his home in Lonmay near Crimond.

The colours were faint at first when Mr Rennie first set up his equipment but gradually grew stronger and more vibrant as time passed.

He was able to capture some incredible images before the Lights began to fade at around midnight.

Mr Rennie commented that they were “stronger with more columns” and that they were the best he’d seen in quite a while.

The Northern Lights captured by Mikey Rennie.
The colours were said to be stronger than previous times. Picture by Mikey Rennie.
The Lights are caused by excitation of particles in the atmosphere. Picture by Mikey Rennie.
The Lights could be seen from various locations across the north and north-east. Picture by Mikey Rennie.

Here are some other photographs from social media documenting the illuminations:

How gorgeous are these pictures of the northern lights above Scotland last night 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌌

Posted by Angela Weddell on Sunday, 9 January 2022

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal