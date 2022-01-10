Buccaneer jet that became local landmark in Elgin to be used to inspire children in new home By Claire Warrender January 10, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 1:56 pm Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin Findlay and David Hamilton with the Buccaneer jet. Photo: Steve Brown / DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Is Elgin a city? We dive into the archives to try and solve the question once and for all Buccaneer jet finally on the move from Elgin to new home where it will educate the public Potential travel disruption as Buccaneer jet is moved 200 miles to its new home Buccaneer jet landmark in Elgin sold to be displayed in Fife animal park