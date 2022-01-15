Aberdam team smash fundraising target following successful Christmas appeal

An Aberdeen business plans to do more to help the community after a successful Christmas appeal.

The team at Aberdam Dutch Fries dedicated their Christmas Day to delivering festive food parcels to those in need across the city.

Following a final push for nominees from the public, they were able to pack up and deliver food to 35 households.

“It was a really nice way to spend the day. We packed them all up in the morning and then spent the day delivering the parcels across the city,” said Aberdam founder David Griffiths.

“The parcels that went out had a good mix of things, including loaves of bread, boxes of cereal, selection boxes and other sweet things.

“There was a great variety of people that we delivered to for different reasons as well. It was quite tough to do though, seeing the reality of what some people are going through in the city.

“Some were families who were struggling and others who were alone for different reasons, and others who were extremely vulnerable.”

‘There are always people who need help’

Five members of the Aberdam team were involved on the day and said seeing how much the parcels meant to people made it all worth it.

“Getting the comments back from everyone and for them to see that someone else was thinking about them was ace. It was a really, really good day,” Mr Griffiths added.

“It was nice to know that this would help them and that we could have a chat and wish them a Merry Christmas.”

Due to the success of the appeal, Aberdam are planning to organise something similar next Christmas and work on other initiatives throughout the year.

“What we’ve taken away from it is that no matter how small a business is, it can still make an impact. There is a lot going on in the city and always people who need help.

“We’re going to brainstorm some other initiatives to do throughout the year so it’s not just a Christmas thing.”

Aberdam made up the food parcels using donations from other local businesses and groups, including From Bakery Lane, Cookie Cult, Smoke and Soul, Boozy Events, Intro Creative, Big Beefys Biltong, Albyn School and Vegan Bay Baker.

Supporting Aberdeen charities

The team also set up a Just Giving page to raise money for two Aberdeen-based charities during the festive period.

They smashed their £750 target before Christmas Day and now the fundraiser is closed they will be donating £550 each to Cfine and Man Chat.

Mr Griffiths said: “We’re just waiting on the money to come through so we can donate it to the charities.

“The fundraiser was absolutely brilliant. Donations kept coming in until the last day, so that’ll be a great help as well.”