Man charged following house ‘barricade’ incident on Wales Street in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in central Aberdeen on Sunday, where a house was reportedly “barricaded”.

An armed response unit arrived on Wales Street at around 11am, more than two hours after officers first appeared on the scene to execute a warrant.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

The last of the emergency services on scene were seen leaving Wales Street in Aberdeen at around 4pm.

Police have now confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested, and is due to appear in court today.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended at an address on Wales Street, Aberdeen to execute a warrant at around 8.55am on Sunday January 16.

“While there a man barricaded himself within the property.

“A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 17.

“Nobody was injured and the incident was contained to a single property. The local community are thanked for their patience while officers dealt with the incident.”

