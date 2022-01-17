Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged following house ‘barricade’ incident on Wales Street in Aberdeen

By Craig Munro
January 17, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: January 17, 2022, 12:23 pm
Police cordon off Wales Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr
Police cordon off Wales Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in central Aberdeen on Sunday, where a house was reportedly “barricaded”.

An armed response unit arrived on Wales Street at around 11am, more than two hours after officers first appeared on the scene to execute a warrant.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

The last of the emergency services on scene were seen leaving Wales Street in Aberdeen at around 4pm.

Police have now confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested, and is due to appear in court today.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended at an address on Wales Street, Aberdeen to execute a warrant at around 8.55am on Sunday January 16.

“While there a man barricaded himself within the property.

“A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 17.

“Nobody was injured and the incident was contained to a single property. The local community are thanked for their patience while officers dealt with the incident.”

