Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies after being pulled from water at Peterhead Harbour

By Craig Munro
January 23, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: January 23, 2022, 2:26 pm
Peterhead harbour.
Peterhead harbour.

A man has died after he was pulled from the water at Peterhead harbour late on Saturday night.

The coastguard and police were called to the area at around 10.35pm.

They recovered a 56-year-old man from the seawater, and he was transported from the scene to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, shortly after his arrival he was pronounced dead.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A spokesman for the polic said: “Around 10.35pm on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to Peterhead Harbour. A 56-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal