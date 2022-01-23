Man dies after being pulled from water at Peterhead Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after he was pulled from the water at Peterhead harbour late on Saturday night.

The coastguard and police were called to the area at around 10.35pm.

They recovered a 56-year-old man from the seawater, and he was transported from the scene to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, shortly after his arrival he was pronounced dead.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A spokesman for the polic said: “Around 10.35pm on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to Peterhead Harbour. A 56-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”