Peterculter plunged into darkness following damage to overhead power cable

The arrival of Storm Corrie has left many areas of the north-east in the dark.

Hundreds of postcode areas across the region have reported power outages in the past 24 hours.

A large area of Peterculter was plunged into darkness after an overhead power cable was damaged earlier today.

It was unexpectedly hit while trees that fell during Storm Malik were being cleared from the area.

Malcolm Road in the suburb has been closed to all traffic while the emergency services wait for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) engineers to isolate the power.

Postcode areas AB14 and AB15 in Peterculter reported a power outage at around 8pm on Sunday evening.

The SSEN website currently states that they aim to restore power in Peterculter by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Further disruption expected

Tens of thousands of homes were left without power and water as a result of Storm Malik on Saturday – with Aberdeenshire the worst affected.

Although engineers have been on red alert since, residents across the north-east have been warned that further disruption can be expected as Storm Corrie hits.

SSEN bosses have stressed that rural communities are likely to remain without power for several days due to the scale of the damage.

As of 8pm on Sunday, power had been successfully restored to around 64,000 customers impacted by Storm Malik.

They aim to restore power for an additional 1,500 households overnight.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said : “Whilst our teams are making every effort to restore customers as soon as possible, we do expect the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie to cause significant damage to our network.

“As a result, we are advising customers that the full restoration of customer supplies from both storms to extend into the early part of this week.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to reassure them that all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts and our teams are doing all they can to restore power as quickly as possible, where it is safe to do so.”