Regan Charles-Cook vows to give all for Ross County amid transfer speculation

By Andy Skinner
January 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Regan Charles-Cook.
Regan Charles-Cook is refusing to be distracted by speculation over his Ross County future.

Winger Charles-Cook became the Premiership’s leading scorer, after netting his 10th goal of the season in Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw against champions Rangers.

The Grenada international has netted five goals in his last five games, which has allowed him to leapfrog Dundee United striker Tony Watt in the goalscoring charts.

Charles-Cook was subjected to racist abuse online following the game, with the Staggies confirming they will work with the police in an attempt to trace the culprits.

In a social media message, Charles-Cook spoke of his pain at being exposed to the abuse.

He said: “I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse.

“This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism.”

Speaking shortly before he became aware of the messages, Charles-Cook vowed to continue giving his all to the Staggies amidst speculation that has gathered pace as a result of his recent form.

Charles-Cook, who is out of contract in the summer, said: “Of course it’s nice, but I’m with Ross County right now. I don’t focus on the outside noise.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with team-mates after netting against Rangers.

“I’m here, and I’m going to give it my all every single time I put my feet on this pitch. That’s the least I can give.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m going to give it my all for Ross County.

“I came up here and I didn’t know where Ross County was. They have brought me in with open arms and looked after me.

“I have to give everyone here, from the top to the bottom of the club, all the credit. It was a tough season last year, but to still put their hand around me and show how much belief they have in me, I’m happy to be rewarding them in some way.”

Mackay instructed Staggies players to gamble against Gers

County, who have now netted seven of the 18 goals Rangers have conceded this season, profited from three defensive blunders by the Ibrox outfit.

Charles-Cook said manager Malky Mackay instructed County’s attacking players to ensure they were in the right positions to capitalise.

The 24-year-old added: “The manager told us to gamble. We knew it was windy. We spoke before the game about how we had to gamble.

“For the first goal their goalkeeper made an error, and Jordan has gambled. For the second goal Jordan White headed the ball and I have gambled, and we got our rewards from it.

“The manager tells the front three to hit the box and gamble. He has implemented that from the start and I think that’s a big part of why I have scored a lot of goals. All credit to him too.”

Rangers looked certain to triumph, after Connor Goldson put them 3-2 ahead in the 72nd minute.

That came prior to teenager Matthew Wright’s goal, which restored parity deep into stoppage time.

Matthew Wright celebrates netting against Rangers.

Charles-Cook insists the point was the Staggies’ reward for refusing to give in, adding: “We went 2-1 up leading into the break. We knew Rangers were going to come out firing, they went high and started to play aggressive.

“They scored the two goals, but we never gave up. I looked at all the boys, and in the Ross County dressing room we just don’t give up.

“It’s a bit deflating when you lose a lead like that, but we quickly get over that. It’s what the manager has implemented in the squad. There is no disappointment, we go again and that came out in this game.

“Before the game he does a preview of how he wants us to play, and a big word before this game was character, as well as aggressiveness. We showed that.”

