ScotRail warn Storm Corrie disruption to last all day: Which lines are affected?

By David Mackay
January 31, 2022, 11:52 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 11:55 am
Two pictures showing trees blocking the Inverness to Wick train line after Storm Corrie.
Trees blocking the Inverness to Wick line. Photo: Network Rail

ScotRail has warned train services out of Aberdeen and Inverness may be disrupted until the end of the day on Monday as the clear-up from Storm Corrie continues.

Strong winds swept the north and north-east on Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

The extreme weather brought down trees and other debris across the network – making many routes impassable for trains.

Crews from Network Rail have been out clearing the lines on Monday morning.

All trains were initially suspended out of Aberdeen and Inverness in the early hours.

However, while services between Aberdeen and Dundee resumed from about  11am, ScotRail has warned disruption is expected on all lines in the north and north-east throughout Monday.

Trains are unable to pass between Aberdeen and Huntly, meaning services from Inverness to the Granite City are terminating in the Aberdeenshire town.

ScotRail has organised for a rail replacement shuttle bus to connect stations between Aberdeen and Huntly.

Replacement buses are also being organised between Inverness and Perth due to trains being unable to get further south than Aviemore.

Meanwhile, train tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses between Inverness and Wick.

Latest on ScotRail trains after Storm Corrie

Aberdeen to Inverness: No trains between Huntly and Aberdeen

Inverness to Perth: No trains between Aviemore and Perth

Inverness to Wick: Trains suspended north of Dingwall

Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh: Trains now running

Aberdeen to Dundee: Trains now running

Live updates on ScotRail journeys following Storm Corrie are available HERE

