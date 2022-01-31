Caley Thistle forward Manny Duku heads for exit door after frustrating seven months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Manny Duku has left Championship club Caley Thistle by mutual agreement.

The 29-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 28 games for Raith Rovers last season, made his move to Inverness in the summer.

However, in 25 appearances, the hard-working forward bagged just two goals, against Peterhead and Cove Rangers in the League Cup group stages.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that Manny Duku has left the club by mutual agreement. The club would like to thank Manny for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future. 👉 https://t.co/GCbCcWrFhl pic.twitter.com/1QuI2OFcTA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 31, 2022

A club statement said: “Manny was a consummate professional throughout his time at Caledonian Stadium and he will always be welcomed back in Inverness by everyone at the club.

“The club would like to thank Manny for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future.”

Head coach Billy Dodds signed Wolves striker Austin Samuels on an 18-month contract on Friday and that follows loan deals until the end of the season for Logan Chalmers, Sam Pearson and Joe Hardy, all attack-minded players.