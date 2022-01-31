Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle forward Manny Duku heads for exit door after frustrating seven months

By Paul Chalk
January 31, 2022, 12:38 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 8:50 pm
Forward Manny Duku has left Caley Thistle.
Forward Manny Duku has left Caley Thistle.

Striker Manny Duku has left Championship club Caley Thistle by mutual agreement.

The 29-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 28 games for Raith Rovers last season, made his move to Inverness in the summer.

However, in 25 appearances, the hard-working forward bagged just two goals, against Peterhead and Cove Rangers in the League Cup group stages.

A club statement said: “Manny was a consummate professional throughout his time at Caledonian Stadium and he will always be welcomed back in Inverness by everyone at the club.

“The club would like to thank Manny for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future.”

Head coach Billy Dodds signed Wolves striker Austin Samuels on an 18-month contract on Friday and that follows loan deals until the end of the season for Logan Chalmers, Sam Pearson and Joe Hardy, all attack-minded players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal