‘The world is begging for sustainable ideas’: Meet the Aberdeen duo making food waste into wine

Two Aberdeen entrepreneurs have been recognised by the Young Innovators Awards for their sustainable wine business.

Lasse Melgaard and Elliott Martens started Two Racoons during the pandemic.

An idea that started as some scribbles on an old-school blackboard in their student flat has blossomed into a winery operating out of The Bike Yard in Aberdeen.

In their latest success, the pair have been awarded £5,000 to put into their business, with Mr Melgaard’s name making it onto a list of 63 Young Innovators from across the UK.

He said: “It’s really competitive, which is why we’re so honoured to be in it.

“There are 63 winners, lots of them are also trying to solve climate issues which is really exciting.”

Two Racoons takes unwanted fruit from businesses across Aberdeen and turns it into wine, with the aim of reducing food waste.

Newest flavour combinations include blackcurrant and blackberry, which have been added to a range of older favourites including banana and mango.

The only waste product of their current method is pulp, however, the pair are currently working on ways to use this to grow gourmet mushrooms.

‘The world now more than ever is begging for sustainable ideas’

The entrepreneurs believe the extra time they had during the pandemic allowed them to take their idea further than they would have in a normal year, pushing them to be creative.

The pair said they hoped their story would help inspire other people with ideas to make them a reality.

Mr Martens said: “I think when you have an idea you can sometimes feel a little alone.

“One of the things we’re really hoping to do is to inspire new entrepreneurs, people with ideas, to actually go forward with them.”

He said now is the time to be pushing climate conscious projects, and to be encouraging others to do the same.

“Now is the perfect time to start projects because the world now more than ever is begging for sustainable ideas,” said Mr Martens.

Mr Melgaard added: “Even in the community of Aberdeen, so many amazing entrepreneurs are popping up.

“There is so much spirit blossoming, exciting people who are keen to give advice and share experiences.

“You shouldn’t be shy to go out there with your ideas, because people are keen on seeing something new.”

Tackling food waste

Giving advice to anyone who might be thinking about starting a business, particularly one grounded in sustainability, Mr Martens said: “With Two Racoons, we really want to push the idea of dreaming big.

“Don’t be scared of taking on big problems, like food waste, which is massive, but it affects all of us. We can all do it.

“There are so many big problems that need to be solved, it’s such a cool opportunity to be living in this time.”

Mr Melgaard said basing their business on the “taboo” topic of food waste is something that has helped them collaborate with big companies.

“It’s hard to get food businesses involved because they all said ‘we don’t have any food waste’,” he said.

“Then Baxters believed in us, that was a huge business admitting that they have food waste and doing something about it.”

What’s next?

Using the funds from the awards, Two Racoons are hoping to start a website which will make their wines accessible to those living beyond Aberdeen city centre.

The grant will also help the pair make the wine making process as sustainable as possible, reducing the water consumption of the current method.

Mr Melgaard explained: “It’s basically going to help make our wine more sustainable, reducing water consumption and making it more efficient to make the wine.

“This will also make it easier for us to create new batches and create more flavours.”

With Covid restrictions now mostly a thing of the past, Two Racoons is looking forward to hosting wine tasting and live music events in the coming months to introduce their brand to new customers.

For now, you can buy their wines at Rosemount Market and Curated Aberdeen in the Bon Accord Centre.