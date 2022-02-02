‘Milestone’ upgrade to give more than 1,500 rural homes in Aberdeenshire full broadband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Milestone’ upgrade to give more than 1,500 rural homes in Aberdeenshire full broadband

By Denny Andonova
February 2, 2022, 1:13 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 1:23 pm
Marykirk.com's chief executive Bill Buchan with Joe Scott, GoFibre's head of sales. Image supplied.
Marykirk.com's chief executive Bill Buchan with Joe Scott, GoFibre's head of sales. Image supplied.

Work is under way to give more than 1,500 rural homes across the north-east access to full broadband services for the first time.

GoFibre has teamed up with local service provider Marykirk.com to bring faster internet speed to communities in south Aberdeenshire and the Angus area.

The independent broadband provider first launched its innovative plans for a full fibre network to offer gigabit-cable speeds in the area in June 2021.

This is considered to be the best type of internet connection, however, it is currently available to less than 30% of UK premises.

The project is expected to eventually connect around 10,000 households to the network – enabling residents and businesses to upload and download data without any disruption.

‘Milestone’ for rural communities

GoFibre’s chief executive Alex Cacciamani said this is the first step towards a more digital future.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with established local provider, Marykirk.com as we bring local residents the best type of connectivity available.

“At GoFibre, our mission is to connect local communities to the broadband services they deserve for work and play, ensuring everybody is ready for our digital future.

GoFibre’s Joe Scott and Marykirk.com’s chief executive Bill Buchan accompanied by GoFibre engineers. Image supplied.

“Establishing Scotland as a digital nation is vital, so building the infrastructure we need to underpin economic growth has to happen now.”

Bill Buchan, chief executive at Marykirk.com, added: “There has long been a lack of rural fibre solutions from national providers, so partnering with GoFibre was a must.

“We are now able to provide broadband speeds that some people in cities have enjoyed for some time, but without the inconvenience of moving house.

“I firmly believe that connecting rural communities to full fibre is the future and so this is a significant milestone for our Angus and Aberdeenshire customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal