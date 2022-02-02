‘Milestone’ upgrade to give more than 1,500 rural homes in Aberdeenshire full broadband

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work is under way to give more than 1,500 rural homes across the north-east access to full broadband services for the first time.

GoFibre has teamed up with local service provider Marykirk.com to bring faster internet speed to communities in south Aberdeenshire and the Angus area.

The independent broadband provider first launched its innovative plans for a full fibre network to offer gigabit-cable speeds in the area in June 2021.

This is considered to be the best type of internet connection, however, it is currently available to less than 30% of UK premises.

The project is expected to eventually connect around 10,000 households to the network – enabling residents and businesses to upload and download data without any disruption.

‘Milestone’ for rural communities

GoFibre’s chief executive Alex Cacciamani said this is the first step towards a more digital future.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with established local provider, Marykirk.com as we bring local residents the best type of connectivity available.

“At GoFibre, our mission is to connect local communities to the broadband services they deserve for work and play, ensuring everybody is ready for our digital future.

“Establishing Scotland as a digital nation is vital, so building the infrastructure we need to underpin economic growth has to happen now.”

Bill Buchan, chief executive at Marykirk.com, added: “There has long been a lack of rural fibre solutions from national providers, so partnering with GoFibre was a must.

“We are now able to provide broadband speeds that some people in cities have enjoyed for some time, but without the inconvenience of moving house.

“I firmly believe that connecting rural communities to full fibre is the future and so this is a significant milestone for our Angus and Aberdeenshire customers.”