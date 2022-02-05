Shock result: Former beauty queen ousts Labour veteran Sandra Macdonald as candidate in upcoming Aberdeen Council elections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former beauty queen and PhD public health student has ousted veteran councillor Sandra Macdonald in a Labour Party contest for May’s Aberdeen Council elections.

In a shock result that came down to the pulling of a name from a hat, community councillor Deena Tissera, 34, will contest the George Street and Harbour election in place of Mrs Macdonald, the sitting councillor.

Miss Tissera participated at the Miss Sri Lanka Miss World pageant in 2010.

She was named as one of Scotland’s rising political stars in a Press and Journal list two years ago.

She has been a member of The Labour Party for five years and serves as the vice chairwoman of Aberdeen Central Constituency Labour Party.

After the result this afternoon, Miss Tissera told The Press and Journal: “This victory is big. Sandra is the most influential person in Aberdeen Labour.

“But,” she added, “things are changing, and change is what is needed”.

‘The most influential person’ in Aberdeen Labour

Mrs Macdonald was elected to the ward of George Street and Harbour in 2017 and is the current transport spokeswoman for the local authority.

She is the wife of former Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald.

Spaces for People measures, which as the transport spokeswoman she introduced during the pandemic, were often criticised.

Mrs Macdonald admitted that in regard to some of the measures, including along the beach front, the council could have done better.

How was the candidate for Aberdeen Council elections chosen?

The election to select the candidate for the ward took place virtually this afternoon on Zoom.

After Labour Party members voted, both candidates held the same number of votes.

The ballot was held again.

Still no clear candidate emerged.

After consulting the constitution, a straw poll was held. This meant the names were written on a piece of paper – with someone remotely choosing the winning candidate.

Miss Tissera’s name was then revealed as the person to stand as candidate for the Labour Party in May’s elections.

‘I love this city’

About her win, she said: “I love this city. It’s beauty, it’s shire. I am over the moon to be selected.

“When you have something precious why would you not want to see it flourish.

“George Street and Harbour is my world. It is a diverse community with social issues that need to be tackled head on.

“This council needs fresh perspective. I consider myself an international person and I bring an international perspective to Aberdeen.”

Miss Tissera has lived in the city for 11 years after moving to Scotland to study at Robert Gordon University.

She has a undergraduate degree in bio-medical science, a masters degree in global health from Aberdeen University and is currently taking a short break from studying for her PhD in public health.

She has been the vice chairwoman of George Street Community Council for three years and is currently the vice chairwoman of Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council. She has served as a community councillor for four years altogether, a volunteering position she describes as “wonderful”.

Mrs Macdonald has been invited to comment.