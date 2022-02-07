Spoons with a view? Plans to build rooftop terrace at Union Street pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spoons with a view? Plans to build rooftop terrace at Union Street pub

By Ben Hendry
February 7, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 12:23 pm
The rooftop terrace could boost the Justice Mill pub in Aberdeen city centre. Supplied by Design team, Clarke Cooper.
The rooftop terrace could boost the Justice Mill pub in Aberdeen city centre. Supplied by Design team, Clarke Cooper.

Wetherspoons wants to tear away the roof from an Aberdeen pub to turn the first floor into a business-boosting al fresco area.

The national chain is working on the plans for The Justice Mill on Union Street.

It comes at a time when many bars have spilled out onto the streets with outdoor seating as a way to continue trading during the pandemic.

But, hemmed in along the Granite Mile, the only way is up when it comes to expanding this particular Aberdeen watering hole.

The Union Street pub could soon be serving up beer and burgers on a rooftop terrace.

Spoons fans will be hoping for nice Wether

The Tim Martin-owned hospitality giant wants to create a new bar on the first floor, which would serve almost 40 tables on the rooftop terrace and dozens more inside.

Permission is needed from the council for work on the C-listed granite building, and planning documents outline the aims.

Architects working for Wetherspoons say the project will “allow customers to experience the building in a new light”.

This design image shows how the rooftop terrace could look.

Would Justice Mill rooftop terrace boost wider area?

Documents lodged with the council also claim the upgrades will boost other businesses along the Granite Mile.

The terrace would be built facing towards the rear of the building, onto Justice Mill Lane rather than Union Street.

The papers add: “The vibrancy and vitality of the public house and of the city centre will be enhanced by the proposed development.”

Another view of the rooftop terrace plans at the Justice Mill.

Plans needed in business’s fight against Covid

And the papers state: “The Covid pandemic has demonstrated that it is essential that businesses expand and adapt.

“And by offering more outdoor space to their customers, the public house is future-proofing itself against potential impending restrictions.”

The scheme comes amid other efforts to revitalise the top end of Union Street, with Shell recently announcing the relocation of its Aberdeen office to the area.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal