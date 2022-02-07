Spoons with a view? Plans to build rooftop terrace at Union Street pub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wetherspoons wants to tear away the roof from an Aberdeen pub to turn the first floor into a business-boosting al fresco area.

The national chain is working on the plans for The Justice Mill on Union Street.

It comes at a time when many bars have spilled out onto the streets with outdoor seating as a way to continue trading during the pandemic.

But, hemmed in along the Granite Mile, the only way is up when it comes to expanding this particular Aberdeen watering hole.

Spoons fans will be hoping for nice weather

The Tim Martin-owned hospitality giant wants to create a new bar on the first floor, which would serve almost 40 tables on the rooftop terrace and dozens more inside.

Permission is needed from the council for work on the C-listed granite building, and planning documents outline the aims.

Architects working for Wetherspoons say the project will “allow customers to experience the building in a new light”.

Would Justice Mill rooftop terrace boost wider area?

Documents lodged with the council also claim the upgrades will boost other businesses along the Granite Mile.

The terrace would be built facing towards the rear of the building, onto Justice Mill Lane rather than Union Street.

The papers add: “The vibrancy and vitality of the public house and of the city centre will be enhanced by the proposed development.”

Plans needed in business’s fight against Covid

And the papers state: “The Covid pandemic has demonstrated that it is essential that businesses expand and adapt.

“And by offering more outdoor space to their customers, the public house is future-proofing itself against potential impending restrictions.”

The scheme comes amid other efforts to revitalise the top end of Union Street, with Shell recently announcing the relocation of its Aberdeen office to the area.

You can see the plans for yourself here.