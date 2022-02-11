Train services disrupted after lorry collides with bridge near Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train services disrupted after lorry collides with bridge near Laurencekirk

By Ellie Milne
February 11, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 7:52 pm
Train journeys have been disrupted after a vehicle collided with a bridge earlier today
Train services have been disrupted after a lorry struck a bridge near Laurencekirk earlier today.

Scotrail confirmed the incident took place between Laurencekirk and Carmont forcing the line close.

All services running through stations up to Aberdeen have been delayed or revised as a result.

Until further notice, trains scheduled to travel to Edinburgh from Aberdeen will now depart from Dundee.

A full examination of the bridge has to be completed before trains are able to travel over it again.

The track between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven was also temporarily closed earlier in the day so an unrelated safety inspection could be carried out.

It was only re-opened for around an hour before the lorry struck the bridge, causing further disruptions.

Passengers have been told their tickets will be valid on on Citylink bus journeys between Perth and Aberdeen, travelling in both directions.

Scotrail shared an update just after 7.30pm saying the inspection had been completed and trains were able to run again.

