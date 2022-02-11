Train services disrupted after lorry collides with bridge near Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services have been disrupted after a lorry struck a bridge near Laurencekirk earlier today.

Scotrail confirmed the incident took place between Laurencekirk and Carmont forcing the line close.

All services running through stations up to Aberdeen have been delayed or revised as a result.

Until further notice, trains scheduled to travel to Edinburgh from Aberdeen will now depart from Dundee.

A full examination of the bridge has to be completed before trains are able to travel over it again.

The track between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven was also temporarily closed earlier in the day so an unrelated safety inspection could be carried out.

It was only re-opened for around an hour before the lorry struck the bridge, causing further disruptions.

Passengers have been told their tickets will be valid on on Citylink bus journeys between Perth and Aberdeen, travelling in both directions.

Scotrail shared an update just after 7.30pm saying the inspection had been completed and trains were able to run again.