Fire crews tackle Aberdeen blaze containing plastics and waste for almost 11 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters tackled an Aberdeen blaze made up of plastic and waste for almost 11 hours on Monday morning.

The fire is believed to have been located in an outdoor space at a waste recycling plant, located in an industrial estate just off Wellington Road.

A stretch of Wellington Road, between Old Stonehaven Road roundabout and Gateway Drive roundabout remained closed by police into the afternoon.

The road reopened to traffic just before 4pm.

Plastic and waste materials set alight at around 2.10am and fire crews remained at the scene until just after 1pm.

Large plumes of white smoke could be seen billowing into the sky above the industrial estate throughout the morning.

Four appliances from Aberdeen and a water carrier from Stonehaven were sent to fight the fire.

Crews could be seen pumping from a nearby body of water as they fought to bring the flames under control.

The blaze is not believed to have been inside a building, rather in an open area where plastic and waste materials were being stored.

It is understood that no one was injured by the fire.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a fire on Wellington Road in Aberdeen at 2.11am on Monday, February 14.

“Four appliances from Aberdeen were sent and one water carrier from Stonehaven was requested.

“We used two jets at the scene and the last appliance left just after 1pm.”