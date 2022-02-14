Fire crews tackle Aberdeen blaze containing plastics and waste for almost 11 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews tackle Aberdeen blaze containing plastics and waste for almost 11 hours

By Lauren Robertson
February 14, 2022, 6:46 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 4:49 pm
Smoke above the industrial estate off Wellington Road. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Smoke above the industrial estate off Wellington Road. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Firefighters tackled an Aberdeen blaze made up of plastic and waste for almost 11 hours on Monday morning.

The fire is believed to have been located in an outdoor space at a waste recycling plant, located in an industrial estate just off Wellington Road.

A stretch of Wellington Road, between Old Stonehaven Road roundabout and Gateway Drive roundabout remained closed by police into the afternoon.

The road reopened to traffic just before 4pm.

Plastic and waste materials set alight at around 2.10am and fire crews remained at the scene until just after 1pm.

Large plumes of white smoke could be seen billowing into the sky above the industrial estate throughout the morning.

Four appliances from Aberdeen and a water carrier from Stonehaven were sent to fight the fire.

Crews could be seen pumping from a nearby body of water as they fought to bring the flames under control.

A section of Wellington Road is closed while the incident is ongoing. Picture by Paul Glendell.

The blaze is not believed to have been inside a building, rather in an open area where plastic and waste materials were being stored.

It is understood that no one was injured by the fire.

Fire crews at the scene. Picture by Paul Glendell.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a fire on Wellington Road in Aberdeen at 2.11am on Monday, February 14.

“Four appliances from Aberdeen were sent and one water carrier from Stonehaven was requested.

“We used two jets at the scene and the last appliance left just after 1pm.”

