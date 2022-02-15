Storm Dudley: Wind warning updated for north and much of north-east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The yellow weather warning for high winds that was issued across Scotland no longer applies to the north and most of the north-east.

The Met Office updated its warning of high winds to affect only as far as Stonehaven on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Previously, a yellow weather warning was issued for the whole of Scotland over the next couple of days. This has now shrunk to the Central Belt and southern Scotland.

Strong winds were expected to strike on the west coast of Scotland before travelling eastwards across the country affecting all of Scotland. These approaching storms have been named Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Now Storm Dudley is forecasted only to affect as far up as Stonehaven from 3pm onwards tomorrow. This is instead of the whole of the north and north-east of Scotland.

Yellow weather warning still in place for other areas

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is still in place from 3pm on Wednesday February 16 into Thursday morning.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️#StormDudley will bring strong winds to some central and northern parts of the UK Wednesday 1500 – Thursday 0600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ #TwoStorms pic.twitter.com/bXolExOzpO — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2022

The winds will affect up to areas from Fort William across to Stonehaven and continue to travel down to the north of England.

People are being warned to expect disruption to travel plans in these areas with longer journey times and possible cancellations of transport.

Fallen trees and damage to buildings is also a possibility with The Met Office warning of power cuts and flying debris.

The keep updated on the latest weather warning from the Met Office, click here.