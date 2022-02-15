Storm Dudley: Wind warning updated for north and much of north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Dudley: Wind warning updated for north and much of north-east of Scotland

By Lottie Hood
February 15, 2022, 12:17 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 2:43 pm
A previously-issued yellow weather warning covering the north and north-east has now been rescinded, but areas such as Stonehaven and Fort William are still covered.
A previously-issued yellow weather warning covering the north and north-east has now been rescinded, but areas such as Stonehaven and Fort William are still covered.

The yellow weather warning for high winds that was issued across Scotland no longer applies to the north and most of the north-east.

The Met Office updated its warning of high winds to affect only as far as Stonehaven on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Previously, a yellow weather warning was issued for the whole of Scotland over the next couple of days. This has now shrunk to the Central Belt and southern Scotland.

Strong winds were expected to strike on the west coast of Scotland before travelling eastwards across the country affecting all of Scotland. These approaching storms have been named Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

Now Storm Dudley is forecasted only to affect as far up as Stonehaven from 3pm onwards tomorrow. This is instead of the whole of the north and north-east of Scotland.

Yellow weather warning still in place for other areas

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is still in place from 3pm on Wednesday February 16 into Thursday morning.

The winds will affect up to areas from Fort William across to Stonehaven and continue to travel down to the north of England.

People are being warned to expect disruption to travel plans in these areas with longer journey times and possible cancellations of transport.

Fallen trees and damage to buildings is also a possibility with The Met Office warning of power cuts and flying debris.

The keep updated on the latest weather warning from the Met Office, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal