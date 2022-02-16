IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Wednesday February 16

Schools across the north have announced closures or partial closures on Wednesday due to Covid, lack of water or bad weather

In parts of the region a weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

The impending storm, named Storm Dudley, is due to hit parts of the Highlands and parts of Moray, and Argyll later today.

People have been asked to consider if travel is necessary, when the storm is at its height after 3pm today.

In Highland three primary schools are closed impacting on 37 pupils. Five nurseries are closed affecting 16 children.

We will continue to update this list as the day goes on, so please keep checking back.

Aberdeen

No current school closures.

Aberdeenshire

The council has said its school information line is not working at the moment.

A spokeswoman said: “We are working on fixing the issues and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Highland

Durness Primary – Closed due to Covid-19.

Durness Primary Nursery – Closed due to Covid-19.

Kinlochbervie Preschool – Closed due to Covid-19.

Kinlochbervie Primary – Closed due to Covid-19.

Marybank Primary Nursery – Partially closed – nursery – closed due to Covid-19.

Scourie Primary – Closed due to Covid-19.

Scourie Primary Nursery – Closed due to bad weather.

Tarbat Old Primary Nursery – Closed no water, heating or power.

Moray

No current disruptions reported

Argyll

No current disruptions.