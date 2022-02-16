IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Wednesday February 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Wednesday February 16

By Louise Glen
February 16, 2022, 9:10 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 10:38 am
Covid school absences
Some schools in the north are closed today.

Schools across the north have announced closures or partial closures on Wednesday due to Covid, lack of water or bad weather

In parts of the region a weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

The impending storm, named Storm Dudley, is due to hit parts of the Highlands and parts of Moray, and Argyll later today.

People have been asked to consider if travel is necessary, when the storm is at its height after 3pm today.

In Highland three primary schools are closed impacting on 37 pupils. Five nurseries are closed affecting 16 children.

We will continue to update this list as the day goes on, so please keep checking back.

Aberdeen

No current school closures.

Aberdeenshire

The council has said its school information line is not working at the moment.

A spokeswoman said: “We are working on fixing the issues and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Highland

Durness Primary – Closed due to Covid-19.

Durness Primary Nursery –  Closed due to Covid-19.

Kinlochbervie Preschool –  Closed due to Covid-19.

Kinlochbervie Primary –  Closed due to Covid-19.

Marybank Primary Nursery – Partially closed – nursery – closed due to Covid-19.

Scourie Primary –  Closed due to Covid-19.

Scourie Primary Nursery –  Closed due to bad weather.

Tarbat Old Primary Nursery – Closed no water, heating or power.

Moray

No current disruptions reported

Argyll

No current disruptions.