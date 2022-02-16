Highland League clash between Keith and Fort William postponed By Callum Law February 16, 2022, 9:40 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 9:50 am Snow has resulted in Keith v Fort William being postponed [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tonight’s Breedon Highland League encounter between Keith and Fort William has been postponed due to snow. The Lochaber side were making the trip to Kynoch Park looking to record their first win of the season, while the Maroons had hoped to return to winning ways. But snow has meant the game can’t go ahead and it has been rearranged for Wednesday February 23 with kick-off at 8pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Buckie Thistle midfielder Sam Pugh embracing Highland League title challenge Brora Rangers respond to gaffer’s set-piece critique to strike late at Huntly; Forres’ winless run ends with victory at Keith Wick hold on against Fort William; Formartine see off Strathspey; First half trio helps Rothes beat Lossie Buckie Thistle edge out Brechin City to make it 14 Highland League wins in a row