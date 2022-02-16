Highland League clash between Keith and Fort William postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tonight’s Breedon Highland League encounter between Keith and Fort William has been postponed due to snow.

The Lochaber side were making the trip to Kynoch Park looking to record their first win of the season, while the Maroons had hoped to return to winning ways.

But snow has meant the game can’t go ahead and it has been rearranged for Wednesday February 23 with kick-off at 8pm.