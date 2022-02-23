Malky Mackay keen to reward players who succeed at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay keen to reward players who succeed at Ross County

By Andy Skinner
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is keen to implement a reward strategy for his players in order for the Staggies to fully cash in on their development.

Mackay has made vast changes to the County squad since his arrival at Dingwall last summer, having brought 13 of the current squad to the club.

Of those players, six are on loan until the end of the season.

A number of the permanently signed players, including leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook, midfielder Harry Paton and forward Jordan White, are out of contract in the summer.

Mackay, who brought in former Southampton winger Josh Sims on a two-and-a-half year deal last week, is now starting to plan for a longer-term approach.

The Staggies boss is aiming to provide his players with the incentive of better terms, in order to give the club a better chance of receiving transfer fees further down the line.

Mackay said: “We’re looking at us trying to recruit in a way that has a plan attached for the good of the football club so that you reward the player and give them another contract while they’re under contract.

Josh Sims has joined Ross County.

“We don’t look at it and say ‘we’re lucky we have him on that amount of money’ and leave him there.

“You reward that player with a new contract, more money, lengthen the contract and then there’s a point where that player is ready to go to the next level.

“Everyone wins from it.

“That’s a business plan I’m hoping we can move towards, so there’s good value for the football club, good value for the player, good value for the fans.

“Then there’s also an understanding that I’m not just trying to blow the owner’s money.”

‘We talk every day’

Mackay says chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson have given him the opportunity to bring forward his ideas in shaping the future of the club.

The Staggies boss, whose side is 10th in the Premiership, knows first team results count for the most however.

Mackay added: “The chairman and I talk every day.

“He and Steven know exactly what I’m thinking in terms of planning, advice I’d give in terms of different departments at the football club and how I think things should improve over a period of time.

Steven Ferguson.

“I hear their conversations as to where we are as a club, what their strategies are going to be for the longer term.

“I was lucky enough they brought me in to be involved in the senior leadership team at the club to help shape the journey we’re on.

“There’s an honesty, openness and transparency there, but we need to get results – let’s be clear about that.

“Without that, I’ll not be in a job. But they know the reasoning behind what’s happening on the pitch.”

Chairman’s belief in Highland cause shines through

Mackay, who has had previous spells in charge of Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, is full of admiration for MacGregor’s leadership of the Dingwall outfit.

He added: “The chairman has been absolutely fantastic – him and Steven Ferguson – from day one.

“More and more in life, it is who you work for, not the badge. The badge can be misleading.

“You see it right through English football – badges with a great history behind them, but you walk into a car crash.

“I’ve had situations with foreign ownership, making decisions from afar and changing football strips.

“I’ve had situations where a club (Watford) was teetering on the brink of administration – good people but no money – and good people facing losing their jobs.

“But the conversation I had that day down at Gleneagles with Roy and Steven absolutely cemented the fact that I was dealing with a man who cares deeply about this club and about the Highlands.

Roy MacGregor.

“He has this belief in Highland people, the club’s journey and a cause where he was told you can’t do it up here. You can’t be a big businessman up here, and you can’t have a Premiership football club up here.

“He keeps getting told he can’t do things and the stubborn Highlander says yes, I can and I will, with good people.”

