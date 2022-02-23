Scam alert as Aberdeenshire farmer tricked out of £10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scam alert as Aberdeenshire farmer tricked out of £10,000

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 6:01 pm
Police are urging people not to give out bank details over the phone.
Police are urging people not to give out bank details over the phone.

A farmer has been conned out of £10,000 in a telephone scam.

Police have issued fresh warnings for people to be vigilant against anyone phoning unexpectedly and claiming to be from their bank.

In this incident, a farmer from rural Aberdeenshire was tricked into handing out his bank details after the crooks told him his account had been “compromised”.

The fraudster said he needed to verify the farmer’s details – but in reality, they were used to take £10,000 from his account.

PC Mike Urquhart, a north east crime reduction officer, is reminding people of ongoing issues with criminals calling unexpectedly and pretending to be from your bank.

He said: “We continue to see examples of criminals pretending to be from your bank or HMRC.

“They make contact via email, phone, text message or social media, to warn you of suspicious activity on your bank account.”

He said people should be suspicious of a call out of the blue from someone claiming to be from a position of authority.

Farmers must be vigilant

Last month, the Moray chief police chief warned farmers to be vigilant against cyber crime.

Chief Inspector Simon Reidsaid one of his top policing priorities was criminal gangs who target rural properties.

Mr Reid, the area commander for Moray, warned farmers to be on the alert for “evolving” criminal gangs who may target rural properties’ IT systems.

He said: “Farms are small businesses like any other and they’re equally susceptible to being targeted by those who might seek to take advantage of their IT system, so they’re vulnerable to cyber attack.

“These cybercrimes are massively impactive upon some of these small communities within the rural environment.”

How to protect yourself

  • Be suspicious of a call out of the blue from someone claiming to be from a position of authority.
  • Take down the person’s details – name, authority, branch, department – and verify using independent source contact details.
  • A genuine official from the police, a bank, HMRC or any trusted source will never call you to ask you to verify your personal banking details, Pin or password.
  • Never  transfer money into another account unless you are 100% certain of the account owner.
  • Your bank will never set up a safe account for you.
  • If you fall for a scam contact your bank as soon as possible, as they may, be able to stop the transfer.

For more information on scams and frauds from the police, click here.

  • Have you been tricked by a recent phone scammer? Help us protect others in your community by sharing your story – email livenews@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal