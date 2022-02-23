Former police officer Gordon Townson to step down from Aberdeen Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former police officer Gordon Townson to step down from Aberdeen Council

By Craig Munro
February 23, 2022, 7:14 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 7:19 pm
Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Gordon Townson. Picture by Heather Fowlie
Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Gordon Townson. Picture by Heather Fowlie

An Aberdeen councillor has become the fourth from the local authority’s SNP group to announce he will not be standing in the election this May.

Gordon Townson, a former police officer who represents the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee ward, has said he will be stepping down after 11 years to spend more time with his family.

During his time on the council, he sat on the Licencing Board and acted as spokesman for Education & Children’s Services and Public Protection.

He also played a role in the launch of Inchgarth Community Centre’s Spirit of the Community Awards.

Gordon Townson served Aberdeen as a police officer for three decades.

Mr Townson said: “I am delighted to have been elected on a number of occasions over past decade to Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee Ward.

“My most satisfying achievement is having been an integral part of the team at Inchgarth Community Centre, Garthdee delivering the now annual Spirit of the Community Awards recognising people from not only the local community but from communities across the whole city for good citizenship and achievement over adversity.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done in the council but I feel now is perhaps the right time to stand down and spend some more time with my family after almost 11 years in the council and a long career in the police.”

Sergeant Lee Jardine and Councillor Gordon Townson after a drugs raid in Garthdee. Pictured by Darrell Benns

He added: “My election in 2011 saw the SNP become the largest party in the council and delivered the city’s first, and so far only, SNP council leader.

“I sincerely hope that my retirement will be followed by another SNP-led council.”

His announcement comes after his fellow councillors Audrey Nicoll and Jackie Dunbar said they would be stepping down to focus on their work as MSPs, and Jim Noble said he was retiring for health reasons.

Inchgarth Community Centre manager Paul O’Connor paid tribute to Mr Townson as a councillor who “would do all the things others would run a mile from”, and who was happy to work with colleagues from other parties such as Ian Yuill of the Liberal Democrats and the late Jill Wisely of the Conservatives.

In 2012, Mr Townson cycled 140 miles between Edinburgh and Aberdeen to raise funds for CHAS. Picture taken by Emma Speirs

He said: “I remember one woman who had a colossal issue with benefits, housing and arrears which wasn’t her fault, the council had made a mess of it and put this woman in a fix.

“Most of the councillors I know would have walked away from it because it was so complex, but that is where Gordon’s forte was, between working for the community and seeing someone who’d had a bit of an injustice.”

SNP Group Leader Alex Nicoll said: “Gordon has been a champion for his ward and has never missed an opportunity to push for support for the local communities he represents.

“I’m sorry that the council will be losing his vast experience but I can’t say Gordon hasn’t earned his retirement. His successor will have some big shoes to fill.”

