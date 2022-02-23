Former police officer Gordon Townson to step down from Aberdeen Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen councillor has become the fourth from the local authority’s SNP group to announce he will not be standing in the election this May.

Gordon Townson, a former police officer who represents the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee ward, has said he will be stepping down after 11 years to spend more time with his family.

During his time on the council, he sat on the Licencing Board and acted as spokesman for Education & Children’s Services and Public Protection.

He also played a role in the launch of Inchgarth Community Centre’s Spirit of the Community Awards.

Mr Townson said: “I am delighted to have been elected on a number of occasions over past decade to Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee Ward.

“My most satisfying achievement is having been an integral part of the team at Inchgarth Community Centre, Garthdee delivering the now annual Spirit of the Community Awards recognising people from not only the local community but from communities across the whole city for good citizenship and achievement over adversity.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done in the council but I feel now is perhaps the right time to stand down and spend some more time with my family after almost 11 years in the council and a long career in the police.”

He added: “My election in 2011 saw the SNP become the largest party in the council and delivered the city’s first, and so far only, SNP council leader.

“I sincerely hope that my retirement will be followed by another SNP-led council.”

His announcement comes after his fellow councillors Audrey Nicoll and Jackie Dunbar said they would be stepping down to focus on their work as MSPs, and Jim Noble said he was retiring for health reasons.

Inchgarth Community Centre manager Paul O’Connor paid tribute to Mr Townson as a councillor who “would do all the things others would run a mile from”, and who was happy to work with colleagues from other parties such as Ian Yuill of the Liberal Democrats and the late Jill Wisely of the Conservatives.

He said: “I remember one woman who had a colossal issue with benefits, housing and arrears which wasn’t her fault, the council had made a mess of it and put this woman in a fix.

“Most of the councillors I know would have walked away from it because it was so complex, but that is where Gordon’s forte was, between working for the community and seeing someone who’d had a bit of an injustice.”

SNP Group Leader Alex Nicoll said: “Gordon has been a champion for his ward and has never missed an opportunity to push for support for the local communities he represents.

“I’m sorry that the council will be losing his vast experience but I can’t say Gordon hasn’t earned his retirement. His successor will have some big shoes to fill.”