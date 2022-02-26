‘Stop the war’: People gather in Aberdeen to show support for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds have gathered in Aberdeen to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Local residents met at Castlegate from 5pm on Saturday to show solidarity and peacefully protest the Ukraine invasion.

One man waved a Ukrainian flag above the crowd throughout the whole event so people would know where to gather.

Others brought along handmade signs and banners featuring messages such as “Save Ukraine” and “Putin, hands off Ukraine”.

The crowd dressed in yellow and blue gradually grew throughout the evening, and included many who were born in Ukraine or neighbouring Lithuania and Poland.

Anger and sadness at the unfolding crisis was evident and enthusiastic chants of “No war” and “Stop the war” were met with loud applause.

‘Solidarity and support’

The event was organised by the Association of Lithuanians in North East Scotland (ALNES).

The group unites the Lithuanian community living across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, while promoting and preserving their culture.

One of the members, Jurgita Leonviene, said she was “surprised” to see so many people attend the gathering.

“ALNES decided to organise the gathering to show solidarity and support for Ukraine, our neighbours,” she said.

“We just posted it on our Facebook page last night so I was surprised by the turnout. But it’s really good to see.

“It’s horrible to see what is happening in Ukraine, I feel sorry for the young soldiers. It’s a danger for all of Europe.”

‘Please contact your local MP’

Event organiser Zydrune Herbert, dressed in a yellow coat and blue trousers, spoke to the crowd before inviting others to share their own stories.

One of the people who spoke at the event was Mariya Pavlova – a 30-year-old woman who was born in Ukraine and moved to Scotland with her mother as a child.

She made a public plea for the need for visas to be removed for Ukrainians coming to the UK.

“Please contact your local members of parliament. Ask for visa free entry to the UK so Ukrainians can be reunited with their families here in Scotland,” she said.

Conflict can feel ‘far away’

Miss Pavlolva said it was “overwhelming” to see the large number of people attend the event this evening.

After her speech, she said: “It’s important to raise awareness. I know there’s obviously a lot of news coverage at the moment, but I think people still think it’s quite remote.

“Ukraine is not a country that people often talk about or know about living in Scotland. So, the conflict may still feel like it’s quite far away.

“I wanted to come and share my personal experience so people can understand and get involved with the issue.

“It’s really overwhelming. It’s amazing that people have taken the time to come along and listen, and try to understand and show their support. I’m really grateful.”

Although the 30-year-old and her mother have lived in Aberdeen for many years they still have family who live in Ukraine.

“I do keep in regular contact with them, however, my biggest fear is that something happens to the internet,” she shared.

“Russians are trying to cut off infrastructure, electricity, gas. They have been cyberattacking Ukrainian banks, so my fear is that we will lose contact.”

Candle vigil

As Russian forces close in on the capital Kyiv, people have been urged to stay inside and take cover.

Hundreds and thousands of people who call Ukraine home have been left stranded.

The Ukranian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said 198 people had been killed and a further 1,115, including 33 children, had been wounded so far.

To remember those who have lost their lives, people in Aberdeen lit candles and placed them on the steps around the Mercat Cross.