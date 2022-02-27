Aberdeen cafe owner ‘not sorry’ after job advert railed against mask-wearers and ‘self-testers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen cafe owner ‘not sorry’ after job advert railed against mask-wearers and ‘self-testers’

By Louise Glen
February 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
A sweary job advert for an Aberdeen cafe has attracted a new member of staff.
A sweary job advert for an Aberdeen business that was searching for a “maskless, non virtue signaling” member of waiting staff was “only a bit of fun”.

After the job post went viral on social media site Reddit, Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52, which is based at The Green, Aberdeen said “people should get off their high horses and stop being so serious”.

Mr Bothwell says he is “not sorry” for his advert.

In fact, he says he has managed to recruit the perfect member of staff to the job.

‘Watch your back’

But in the process of trying to recruit,  he received a sinister text telling him to “watch his back”.

He said: “I think people should get off their high horses and stop being so serious and relax a bit. We all need to get on with our lives.

“I didn’t change our advert because of the furore, I changed it – as I always do – after a few days to keep it fresh and to attract new applicants.”

Turning to mask wearing – something that Mr Bothwell is clearly not a fan of – he said: “People need to read the packets of their masks, what are they made of, are they offering any protection?”

‘A bit of fun’

He continued: “This advert was a little bit of fun, a wee bit tongue in cheek. People need to stop being so serious.

“We do what we do. We serve up amazing food and drinks to our customers.

Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52 in the Green. Picture by Gordon Lennox.

“Our regular customers welcome the fact that staff are not parading around in masks. Can you image how nice it is to see a welcoming face after all this time?

He added: “Our regulars tell us how nice it is to see a smile again. People need to get out from behind those masks.”

Mr Bothwell said off the back of the first advert he has managed to find a new member of staff, who will be the perfect person for his business.

He said: “I have employed a great woman, and I got the very person I was after. There are other jobs and I look forward to more people who share our ethos to join us.”

The original version of the job advert.

The first advert, offering a job at £9-10 per hour, asked for “REAL” people to join its team.

It read: “Cafe 52 is THE most honest, upfront, no bulls*** restaurant in Aberdeen serving high quality innovative dishes celebrating the seasons.”

It continued: “The owner cannot stand preciousness, virtue signaling, mask wearing, Guardian readers, liars, lazy b****** and self testers.

“Hospitality is a wonderful industry but only when staff pull together and leave their egos in their lockers.”

Cafe 52, The Green Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner

Signing off with “ready to rock and roll when you are”, the jobs are advertised as full or part-time permanent positions.

On Sunday afternoon, the advert on job site Indeed updated.

The fresh advert took a different tone, simply advertising for “waiters/waitresses with bar experience”.

The new version of the Cafe 52 job advertisement.

The advert read: “Cafe 52 is 27 this year and we would like good, honest people to join our superb, dedicated, hard working team.

“Mrs B’s home made puddings are to die for and the ever changing menu focuses on quality local ingredients making the restaurant appeal to all walks of life.”

It continued: “The pace is very fast and the ideal candidates must be able to think quickly and work efficiently.”

