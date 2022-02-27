Aberdeen cafe owner ‘not sorry’ after job advert railed against mask-wearers and ‘self-testers’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sweary job advert for an Aberdeen business that was searching for a “maskless, non virtue signaling” member of waiting staff was “only a bit of fun”.

After the job post went viral on social media site Reddit, Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52, which is based at The Green, Aberdeen said “people should get off their high horses and stop being so serious”.

Mr Bothwell says he is “not sorry” for his advert.

In fact, he says he has managed to recruit the perfect member of staff to the job.

‘Watch your back’

But in the process of trying to recruit, he received a sinister text telling him to “watch his back”.

He said: “I think people should get off their high horses and stop being so serious and relax a bit. We all need to get on with our lives.

“I didn’t change our advert because of the furore, I changed it – as I always do – after a few days to keep it fresh and to attract new applicants.”

Turning to mask wearing – something that Mr Bothwell is clearly not a fan of – he said: “People need to read the packets of their masks, what are they made of, are they offering any protection?”

‘A bit of fun’

He continued: “This advert was a little bit of fun, a wee bit tongue in cheek. People need to stop being so serious.

“We do what we do. We serve up amazing food and drinks to our customers.

“Our regular customers welcome the fact that staff are not parading around in masks. Can you image how nice it is to see a welcoming face after all this time?

He added: “Our regulars tell us how nice it is to see a smile again. People need to get out from behind those masks.”

Mr Bothwell said off the back of the first advert he has managed to find a new member of staff, who will be the perfect person for his business.

He said: “I have employed a great woman, and I got the very person I was after. There are other jobs and I look forward to more people who share our ethos to join us.”

The first advert, offering a job at £9-10 per hour, asked for “REAL” people to join its team.

It read: “Cafe 52 is THE most honest, upfront, no bulls*** restaurant in Aberdeen serving high quality innovative dishes celebrating the seasons.”

It continued: “The owner cannot stand preciousness, virtue signaling, mask wearing, Guardian readers, liars, lazy b****** and self testers.

“Hospitality is a wonderful industry but only when staff pull together and leave their egos in their lockers.”

Signing off with “ready to rock and roll when you are”, the jobs are advertised as full or part-time permanent positions.

On Sunday afternoon, the advert on job site Indeed updated.

The fresh advert took a different tone, simply advertising for “waiters/waitresses with bar experience”.

The advert read: “Cafe 52 is 27 this year and we would like good, honest people to join our superb, dedicated, hard working team.

“Mrs B’s home made puddings are to die for and the ever changing menu focuses on quality local ingredients making the restaurant appeal to all walks of life.”

It continued: “The pace is very fast and the ideal candidates must be able to think quickly and work efficiently.”