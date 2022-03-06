North-east businessman to travel four days to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire businessman is doing his bit to help the people of Ukraine by delivering supplies to refugees at the Polish border.

Gilan Kelly, who owns Ahh Luxury Hot Tub Hire, has been using his fleet of vans to collect and transport donations from across the north-east to the people of Ukraine.

Over the last week, Mr Kelly and his team have set up in towns across Aberdeenshire collecting items like dry food, baby items and toiletries.

Mr Kelly estimates he has collected around 2.5 tonnes of products which he will drive to the Polish border and back.

The team was collecting donations from Banchory, Westhill and Inverurie on March 5 and Aboyne and Ballater on March 6.

‘The biggest thing that catches me every time is how generous people are.’

Speaking about the response to his efforts, Mr Kelly said: “We have all been moved to action by what is happening over there in Ukraine and doing something is better than nothing.

“We are lucky enough to have a fleet of vans as well as storage space that allow us to go around and collect donations from people who are willing to help.

“The response has been overwhelming. The biggest thing that catches me every time is how generous people are.

“People are sometimes not just donating one or two things, but a lot of times people are donating brand-new items.

“Some have seen what we are doing and will go into a shop and purchase items to donate.

The plan is for Mr Kelly and an associate to drive out on Tuesday, March 8, taking donations that have been weighted and categorised by Polish charity Own Woman – Kołowrotek.

At the border, they will assess whether to leave the supplies in a central location or liaise with others and give out supplies directly.

Mr Kelly and his team will use any other donations collected for future supply runs.

Across the north and north-east, organisations have been responding to the Ukraine crisis by raising funds and collecting donations to send to refugees.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled to countries such as Poland and Romania after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of their country on February 24.

Mr Kelly is planning to travel four days to deliver supplies to the Polish border.

Speaking about the mission, which will take around four days, Mr Kelly, said: “The plan is for myself and an associate to take one van’s worth of supplies to the Polish border with Ukraine and deliver them to the people who are helping those in need.

“Like most people, I have been watching the news and getting more frustrated at what’s going on and was looking for ways to help and reached out to offer transportation or collect donations.

“It was always our intention to go to Poland. It just felt right. I know many people would prefer to physically donate something, so if the demand is there, we may consider doing a second run.

“This obviously means taking time away from family and selling fewer hot tubs, but it is insignificant when compared to what other people are going through.

“It may be uncomfortable to put time aside or go out there and do this, but it’s nothing compared to what the people of Ukraine are facing, and that’s what really gets us.”