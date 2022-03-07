Union Terrace Gardens reopening by end of April – only days before council elections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union Terrace Gardens will reopen to the public at the end of April, it has been announced.

Council chiefs have been told to have a “soft reopening” for the Victorian park in Aberdeen city centre by the end of next month – only days before the public go to the polls in local elections on May 5.

Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) was closed in 2019 as work began on a £28.3 million revamp got under way.

Covid blamed for delay in UTG reopening

The refurbishment, including the construction of three new pavilions to draw people to the under-used green space, was meant to be finished last summer.

Delays have been blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and site shutdowns introduced in response.

The outages have impacted seasonal planting in the much-loved gardens, which have been at the centre of debate about Aberdeen’s future for years.

Speaking during Aberdeen City Council’s budget meeting, Conservative finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “During the pandemic we as a council haven’t settled for simply keeping Aberdeen going.

“Managing the decline waiting for national government is not something that any of us are elected to do.

“The £28 million regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens is nearing completion and will accelerate the rejuvenation of Union Street.

“I can now confirm we will instruct the chief executive to ensure a soft opening of UTG at the end of April.”

Union Terrace Gardens could reopen days before council election

A promise to scrap previous multi-million-pound plans for UTG, backed by Sir Ian Wood, brought Aberdeen Labour to power in the council in 2012.

Now, the soft reopening at the end of April could come only days before this year’s local election – a decade on.

Talks are understood to be well under way with a preferred tenant on the Rosemount pavilion, near His Majesty’s Theatre.

Work is ongoing to fill the other two new builds, which have been designed as a nod to the city’s former tram fleet.

However, council capital convener Marie Boulton last month said she expected “visionaries” to “bite the council’s hands off” for a spot in the new-look gardens.