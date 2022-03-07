Union Terrace Gardens reopening by end of April – only days before council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union Terrace Gardens reopening by end of April – only days before council elections

By Alastair Gossip
March 7, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 7:04 pm
An aerial shot of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) taken at the beginning of February. Its reopening has been confirmed for the end of April. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
An aerial shot of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) taken at the beginning of February. Its reopening has been confirmed for the end of April. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Union Terrace Gardens will reopen to the public at the end of April, it has been announced.

Council chiefs have been told to have a “soft reopening” for the Victorian park in Aberdeen city centre by the end of next month – only days before the public go to the polls in local elections on May 5.

Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) was closed in 2019 as work began on a £28.3 million revamp got under way.

Covid blamed for delay in UTG reopening

The refurbishment, including the construction of three new pavilions to draw people to the under-used green space, was meant to be finished last summer.

Delays have been blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and site shutdowns introduced in response.

The outages have impacted seasonal planting in the much-loved gardens, which have been at the centre of debate about Aberdeen’s future for years.

Speaking during Aberdeen City Council’s budget meeting, Conservative finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “During the pandemic we as a council haven’t settled for simply keeping Aberdeen going.

Councillor Ryan Houghton on a visit to the Rosemount Viaduct end of UTG last spring. Its reopening has now been confirmed for the end of April. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Councillor Ryan Houghton on a visit to the Rosemount Viaduct end of UTG last spring. Its reopening has now been confirmed for the end of April. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

“Managing the decline waiting for national government is not something that any of us are elected to do.

“The £28 million regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens is nearing completion and will accelerate the rejuvenation of Union Street.

“I can now confirm we will instruct the chief executive to ensure a soft opening of UTG at the end of April.”

Union Terrace Gardens could reopen days before council election

A promise to scrap previous multi-million-pound plans for UTG, backed by Sir Ian Wood, brought Aberdeen Labour to power in the council in 2012.

Now, the soft reopening at the end of April could come only days before this year’s local election – a decade on.

Talks are understood to be well under way with a preferred tenant on the Rosemount pavilion, near His Majesty’s Theatre.

Work is ongoing to fill the other two new builds, which have been designed as a nod to the city’s former tram fleet.

However, council capital convener Marie Boulton last month said she expected “visionaries” to “bite the council’s hands off” for a spot in the new-look gardens.

Will the multi-million-pound Union Terrace Gardens project end decades of debate?

