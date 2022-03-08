NHS Grampian to trial extended patient visiting at selected hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian to trial extended patient visiting at selected hospitals

By Craig Munro
March 8, 2022, 9:17 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 11:39 am
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick

NHS Grampian is to trial increasing the number of people who can visit patients in its hospitals, in an effort to reclaim the benefits of the pre-Covid system.

In selected wards at some hospitals, patients and those wishing to see them will be able to talk to their clinical team about exceeding the current limit of two daily visitors.

The health board has said that if the trial goes well, it will be extended to more areas before the restriction is fully scrapped.

From March 9, the following places be taking part in the trial:

  • Ward 112 – ARI
  • Ward 114 – ARI
  • Paediatrics – RACH and Dr Gray’s Hospital
  • Roxburghe House
  • Morningfield House – Woodend Hospital
  • Ward 9 – Woodend Hospital
  • Rothieden Ward – Huntly Community Hospital
  • Summers Ward – Peterhead Community Hospital

In each of these areas, people will be able to have a discussion with staff at the hospital, and a decision about whether more visitors can be allowed will be made based on the environment and size of the clinical setting.

Those visitors are still asked to take a lateral flow test before coming to the hospital, and to avoid coming if they feel ill.

Like Scotland as a whole, NHS Grampian has recorded an increase in patients with Covid at its hospitals in the past few weeks.

From a low of 67 on February 23, the figure in the health board has risen to 95 yesterday – almost at its highest level for a year.

Across the country, the number jumped up by 55 in a day to 1,360 yesterday.

Benefits are well known

Lyn Pirie, Nurse Lead for Person-Centred Visiting at NHS Grampian, said: “The benefits of in-person visiting for both patients and their relatives are well known, and we’re pleased to be trialling a return to the visiting policy we were used to, pre-Covid-19.

“I must stress how important it is for relatives or friends to discuss any changes to their plans with the Senior Charge Nurse before making those changes.”

She added: “If all goes well, we hope to extend this trial to more clinical areas. For now though, if anyone has a loved one being cared for in one of the areas not listed, they must continue to follow the current arrangements of no more than two visitors daily.

“I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to the people of Grampian for their support and understanding as we work to fully reinstate person-centred visiting.”

