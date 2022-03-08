Investigation launched into capsize of Peterhead-based trawler in North Sea that led to death of fisherman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way into the capsize of a Peterhead-based trawler, where one crew member died and three others were taken to hospital.

The 78ft Njord had a total of eight crew members on board when it got into difficulty in the North Sea – about 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger in Norway.

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched after Norwegian coastguards received a call about an overturned boat at around 1.50pm on Sunday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while other three fishermen were taken to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen by a rescue helicopter.

The rest of the crew members were picked up by an offshore support vessel and taken to safety in Stravanger.

We’ve started an investigation into the capsize and foundering of UK registered stern trawler Njord (SH 90) in the North Sea, approximately 100 miles west of Stavanger in Norway, resulting in the death of one crew member on 6 March 2022. — MAIB (@maibgovuk) March 8, 2022

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has now confirmed an investigation has been officially launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Njord is a white-fish trawler, which was previously registered in Shetland, using the names Guardian Angell and then Courageous.

It is now registered to Scarborough, however, it is understood it primarily works out of Peterhead.

A Foreign Office spokesman yesterday confirmed they are supporting the family of the man who died in the incident, and remain in contact with the Norwegian authorities.