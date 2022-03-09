Haddo Country Park to reopen following extensive Storm Arwen damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Haddo Country Park will finally reopen after months of being closed due to Storm Arwen damage.

Between 500,000 and one million trees were uprooted on the Haddo Estate during the storm at the end of November, forcing owners to close the park to protect public safety.

Over three months on, the National Trust property announced it was reopening to the public on Saturday.

A post on Facebook said the park will look different to regular visitors while the clean-up mission is ongoing, and some paths still remain closed.

It has not yet been confirmed when Haddo House itself will reopen. Though the house itself was “largely unharmed” during Storm Arwen, workers still needed to carry out the extensive work necessary to make the site safe.

Do not keep calm, we’re over the moon. Yes, it’s true. After what seems like forever we are finally able to open Haddo… Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Wednesday, 9 March 2022

At the beginning of December last year, just after the storm, the Haddo Recovery Fund was launched with the aim of raising £50,000 to repair the damage.

This included clearing fallen trees, repairing damage and planting new saplings.