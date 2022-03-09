Haddo Country Park to reopen following extensive Storm Arwen damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Haddo Country Park to reopen following extensive Storm Arwen damage

By Lauren Robertson
March 9, 2022, 9:49 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 9:50 pm
Haddo Country Park following Storm Arwen. Supplied by John Ferries.
Haddo Country Park will finally reopen after months of being closed due to Storm Arwen damage.

Between 500,000 and one million trees were uprooted on the Haddo Estate during the storm at the end of November, forcing owners to close the park to protect public safety. 

Over three months on, the National Trust property announced it was reopening to the public on Saturday.

A post on Facebook said the park will look different to regular visitors while the clean-up mission is ongoing, and some paths still remain closed.

It has not yet been confirmed when Haddo House itself will reopen. Though the house itself was “largely unharmed” during Storm Arwen, workers still needed to carry out the extensive work necessary to make the site safe.

Do not keep calm, we’re over the moon. Yes, it’s true. After what seems like forever we are finally able to open Haddo…

Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Wednesday, 9 March 2022

At the beginning of December last year, just after the storm, the Haddo Recovery Fund was launched with the aim of raising £50,000 to repair the damage.

This included clearing fallen trees, repairing damage and planting new saplings.

