Missing teenagers with links to Orkney believed to be in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
March 11, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 4:17 pm
John-Paul Cruden and Kullin Lawson were last seen on Tuesday, March 8.
Two teenagers with possible links to Orkney have been reported missing from North Lanarkshire.

It is suspected John-Paul Cruden and Kullin Lawson may have travelled to Aberdeen from Airdrie, where they were last seen on Tuesday, March 8.

John-Paul, 14, has been described as 5ft 3ins with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey and white bubble jacket, black joggers, a dark Nike T-shirt and dark trainers.

Police have described 15-year-old Kullin as 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white Mackenzie jacket, a black hoodie, grey joggers and black trainers. He was also had a black pouch-style bag at the time.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who might have seen the teenagers to get in touch with the force.

Constable Heather Alexander from Airdrie police station said: “We’re asking for anyone who believes they have seen John-Paul and Kullin to please come forward, or for them to get in touch if they see this appeal.”

People with information are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 3396 of March 8.

