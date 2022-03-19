2,500 miles in four days: North-east businessman who drove to Poland with donations for Ukrainians is not finished yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

2,500 miles in four days: North-east businessman who drove to Poland with donations for Ukrainians is not finished yet

By Lottie Hood
March 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 1:14 pm
Gilan Kelly and his friend Glen Torrance drove for four days to deliver supplies to Poland for displaced Ukrainians. Supplied by Supplied by Gilan Kelly.
Gilan Kelly and his friend Glen Torrance drove for four days to deliver supplies to Poland for displaced Ukrainians. Supplied by Supplied by Gilan Kelly.

An Aberdeenshire businessman who drove 2,500 miles to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees said it was an “emotive” journey from start to finish.

Gilan Kelly travelled four days to take donations from the north-east of Scotland to Poland where several charities can transport the supplies to Ukraine for those in need.

The 32-year-old and his team collected donations of dry food items, baby products and medical supplies from many Aberdeenshire towns before they left.

Mr Kelly and his friend Glen Torrance, 23, were supposed to travel to the Polish border, however, they ended up dropping them off the donations in Warsaw where the charities took over.

How it began

Mr Kelly who owns Ahh Luxury Hot Tub Hire, said it was “sheer frustration” at the situation in Ukraine that drove him to carry out the journey.

While the trip was tiring and at times stressful the he said it had an emotional connection from start to end.

Having received all the donations from people in the north-east, Mr Kelly said the items were given by many people who wanted to feel more connected to what was happening in Ukraine.

He said: “I’m fortunate that I do have vehicles at my disposal and I thought if that’s what is needed then let’s get that done.

The donations were loaded up into one of Ahh Luxury Hot Tub Hire’s truck. Supplied by Gilan kelly.

“The journey started there knowing that all these items had connections not just for the people who were going to be receiving them but the people who were giving them.

“Then I guess meeting some Ukrainians on route and knowing what it meant for them highlighted to us almost immediately how important this was going to be.”

‘The whole journey was very emotive’

On the ferry over from Newcastle to Amsterdam, Mr Kelly and Mr Torrance met few Ukrainians who told them about their families who were still in the Ukraine.

He added: “To speak to them and know first-hand straight away what it meant even for them knowing that we were making that journey wasn’t something we were expecting to encounter just getting on the ferry but it was. The whole journey was very emotive.”

Mr Kelly shared moments of their journey through his businesses’ social media online.

Good morning everyone!Apologies for the live cutting out last night, we did record some more but it didn’t stream. We…

Posted by Ahh Luxury – Hot Tub Hire Aberdeen Angus and Moray on Thursday, 10 March 2022

Once they arrived in Amsterdam, they continued to drive through Germany before arriving in Warsaw in Poland. The donations were offloaded at around midnight on Thursday, March 10, at a rural hotel.

These were then taken to Ukrainians seeking refuge in a church over the border and to those in more rural areas of Ukraine who were struggling to get access to supplies. The drop was organised through contacts from the Polish charity Own Women Kolowrotek.

A humbling experience

After arriving back in Scotland, Mr Kelly said the journey has only made him want to help more.

He said: “I think just everybody wants to help and you almost feel a little helpless, even though you’re helping, it just doesn’t feel like enough. Like we all could do a little bit more somehow. I think that’s ultimately that’s the reason that I want to do more.

“It doesn’t feel like job done, mission complete. It’s more like let’s see what else we can do.”

Just a wee update to say we have arrived back home safely.It’s been a tiring and emotional trip but worth every minute…

Posted by Ahh Luxury – Hot Tub Hire Aberdeen Angus and Moray on Saturday, 12 March 2022

For those who want to be doing things to help, Mr Kelly said they should not hesitate.

“Just do it,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s too small. Everything in my personal opinion, every single you do to help the people in Ukraine who have been displaced is a fantastic thing.”

“I’m actually incredible grateful. Grateful to have what we have, humbled to have been able to deliver the goods there on behalf of everybody, I felt like I was just part of the journey not the person taking care of it.

“I’d like to do more, to continue to do more for as long as they need help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal