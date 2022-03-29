Stunning half-million-pound country home on the market near Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rooted in love, strength and happiness, every inch of this dream family home has been built with heart and soul.

Stumbling across the picturesque plot while enjoying a drive round the Kemnay countryside, Rube Bain and his wife Emma instantly knew it was the perfect spot to lay strong foundations for their family.

Starting from scratch, the couple poured their blood, sweat and tears into creating a beautiful architecturally designed four-bedroom home in Greystone Road overlooking the Bennachie hills.

“We chanced upon the sale of the plot here in 2009 whilst driving around the countryside looking at homes for sale, and we instantly fell in love with the view,” said Rube.

“We ended up investing in a plot here, and then designed and built this house on that plot.”

Open plan dining kitchen

From the bright and modern open plan dining kitchen and the elegant lounge to the master bedroom with its own balcony, the three-floor home is a masterclass in modern design and architecture.

“We’d always had an ambition to design and build our own property,” said Rube, who works in the oil and gas industry.

“We wanted to build-in details and features which we had always wanted in a house.

“So we ended up designing a steel framed, super-insulated house, with underfloor heating throughout, triple-glazed windows and because of limitations on the footprint of the house, we also built a basement.

“It is also built into the hillside with some clever tanking techniques so that the front of the house looks taller than the rear of the house.”

Stunning views

A work of architectural art on the outside, the property is even more attractive on the inside as it opens up with a charming entrance vestibule which leads into a spacious hallway.

For those looking for a dream kitchen, the bright open plan dining kitchen is sure to exceed expectations.

Kitted out with high quality units and an array of modern appliances, this area has all the right ingredients.

Sumptuous bedrooms

Bringing the outside in, the elegant lounge enjoys breathtaking views over the surrounding countryside with windows at three sides.

Also impressive is the three tastefully decorated double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes including a master bedroom with walk-in dressing room and ensuite.

A large utility room and cloakroom/w.c completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, is where the superb main bedroom is located with a modern ensuite and balcony.

Outside, there is an integrated double garage and gardens with lawn and paved patios at the front, side and rear.

Proud of what they created, Rube says it will be sad to leave the home they’ve loved for the past 10 years but they are now ready for a new adventure.

“We’ll miss everything, the family memories we’ve had here, the birthdays and the christmasses and the laughs,” said Rube.

“It’s a dream we fulfilled, and I can well remember the long days and nights and the hard work we put in over years, to make it what it is.

“We’re proud of what we achieved, and I think most would agree that we did a pretty good job.”

Prime location

Asked what will appeal most to buyers, Rube says the fantastic location and the fact that it has been built to the highest quality.

“It’s prime location and the views are great,” said Rube.

“During Storm Arwen last year, we lost power in the Kemnay area for three days.

“With zero heating and sub-zero temperatures outside, on some of those evenings we still had 15 degrees inside our back bedrooms and basement.

“I think most people reading this will understand that that isn’t what you will generally get in terms of build quality, from almost all of the commercial house builders on the market.”

Although Rube and his family will miss their home, they will leave happy in the knowledge that their home will bring joy to another family.

“I think the home would suit another family with young kids as we came here when the kids were in primary school,” said Rube.

“We now have one in University and another not far off it.

“It’s a lovely, cosy, big and bright house.”

To book a viewing

20 Greystone Road, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £500,000.

For more information go to the Purple Bricks website.