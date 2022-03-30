Farmfoods wants to open new supermarket in Inverurie town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Farmfoods wants to open new supermarket in Inverurie town centre

By Ben Hendry
March 30, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 2:23 pm
Images have been unveiled showing how the new Inverurie Farmfoods would look.
One of the “most attractive” Farmfoods supermarkets in Scotland could be built on the site of a flattened medical centre in Inverurie.

Garioch Health Centre was closed in 2018 and demolished last year when the prominent spot was put on the market.

Ambitious £5 million plans to build four shops and a Starbucks drive-thru there were knocked back in May 2020.

It came after dozens of residents complained about the impact on traffic in the town centre.

The health centre seen here in 2018 before being demolished.
This artist’s impression shows the retail plans that were rejected in 2020.

Could Inverurie Farmfoods help families feeling the pinch?

The Farmfoods application comes at a time when many families are looking at ways to cut their grocery bills.

And it would replace a far smaller branch on North Street, which closed two years ago.

The health centre was knocked down last summer.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council state: “The Constitution Street site provides an ideal opportunity to provide a modern store appropriate for the needs of the town.

“Farmfoods wish to invest in a store that would be their most modern, accessible and attractive branch in the north of Scotland.”

The shop would come with a 55-space car park.

Supermarket would differ from previously rejected plans

Farmfoods is eager to distance itself from the previous ill-fated proposal, submitted by West Coast Estates.

Bosses say their plans show a different layout, and would offer “a significant enhancement to townscape” without the same parking concerns.

More images of the proposed Inverurie Farmfoods: 

An image of how the store would appear along Constitution Street
There would be space for 55 cars outside.
This 3D image offers an overview of the site

North-east is firm’s spiritual home

Farmfoods, which now has its headquarters in Cumbernauld, was founded in 1954 in Aberdeen.

It started as a meat-processing business but had 20 shops under its belt by the 1980s.

The chain now has more than 340 stores throughout the UK, with 100 in Scotland.

The firm adds: “Recent events have demonstrated the importance and benefit to local communities of having well-stocked and accessible foodstores located close to where people live.

“Farmfoods is very eager to be able to serve the community of Inverurie and nearby rural area.”

You can see the plans here.

