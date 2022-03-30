Farmfoods wants to open new supermarket in Inverurie town centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the “most attractive” Farmfoods supermarkets in Scotland could be built on the site of a flattened medical centre in Inverurie.

Garioch Health Centre was closed in 2018 and demolished last year when the prominent spot was put on the market.

Ambitious £5 million plans to build four shops and a Starbucks drive-thru there were knocked back in May 2020.

It came after dozens of residents complained about the impact on traffic in the town centre.

Could Inverurie Farmfoods help families feeling the pinch?

The Farmfoods application comes at a time when many families are looking at ways to cut their grocery bills.

And it would replace a far smaller branch on North Street, which closed two years ago.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council state: “The Constitution Street site provides an ideal opportunity to provide a modern store appropriate for the needs of the town.

“Farmfoods wish to invest in a store that would be their most modern, accessible and attractive branch in the north of Scotland.”

The shop would come with a 55-space car park.

Supermarket would differ from previously rejected plans

Farmfoods is eager to distance itself from the previous ill-fated proposal, submitted by West Coast Estates.

Bosses say their plans show a different layout, and would offer “a significant enhancement to townscape” without the same parking concerns.

More images of the proposed Inverurie Farmfoods:

North-east is firm’s spiritual home

Farmfoods, which now has its headquarters in Cumbernauld, was founded in 1954 in Aberdeen.

It started as a meat-processing business but had 20 shops under its belt by the 1980s.

The chain now has more than 340 stores throughout the UK, with 100 in Scotland.

The firm adds: “Recent events have demonstrated the importance and benefit to local communities of having well-stocked and accessible foodstores located close to where people live.

“Farmfoods is very eager to be able to serve the community of Inverurie and nearby rural area.”

You can see the plans here.