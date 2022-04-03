Trade union supports Aberdeenshire foodbank amid warning workers are ‘struggling to make ends meet’ in cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trade union has backed Aberdeenshire South Foodbank amid warnings about half its users are in work – but still “struggling” to make ends meet.

GMB members visited the foodbank in Banchory to hand over a cheque to volunteers and find out more about the operation.

The foodbank, based in West Parish Church, is operated by the Trussel Trust and is run solely by volunteers.

It also covers a vast area, from Braemar to Aberdeen’s city limits, and from Strathdon to the Mearns.

The donation from GMB’s Aberdeenshire branch will go entirely towards buying food and essential items for those who need it.

Don Morrison, project manager at the foodbank, said the donation was “tremendous” as money is “crucial” to the operation.

He explained they have experienced an increase in referrals to their service.

“Our actual food supply in store has gone down,” he said. “It’s tremendous because we’re all volunteers, so all that money is used for supplying food.

“When we’re short of food, or when people have dietary requirements, or when we buy some fresh food, that money is actually crucial.”

‘Everybody has difficult times’

Volunteer Fiona Graham agreed that the organisation had experienced an increase in demand since the pandemic began.

She said: “I think generally everything’s coming to a perfect storm and people are becoming more worried.

“People say Banchory is a really wealthy place and we shouldn’t have a demand for foodbanks, but we absolutely do.

“Everybody has difficult times in their life.”

She estimated around half of the people accessing their services are in work, however, are not coping with what they earn.

The Trades Union Congress offered the branch a donation of £1,000 as part of a national campaign. They voted to give to Trussel Trust and the Aberdeenshire branch topped it up with another £500.

Jim Flynn, secretary for Aberdeenshire GMB, explained the branch had decided to use the money to help people in a crisis.

He said: “We haven’t had a decent pay rise in about 10 to 12 years and the inflation rate has gone sky-high. It’s costing more to heat homes and for people to even get to their work. You see it, you do see it.

“So to do something like this to help, in any way, for the crisis we’re all in, it was a no brainer, the branch had to help.”

Mr Flynn said some union members based in Aberdeenshire were needing to travel up to 60 miles just to get to work each day.

Workers ‘struggling to make ends meet’

GMB Scotland organiser Stephen Massey said more members are inquiring about emergency food due to the cost of living increases and agreed the problem affects those currently in work.

He said: “There are harrowing stories of individuals choosing not to eat to feed their own children, and not having or understanding where they can go to receive help.

“The Trussel Trust is just one organisation that does an extremely good job with that, but it’s about signposting people to services within their local community where they can get help whether that’s help in relation to taking up benefits, or a benefit in kind from the foodbank.

“It’s sad to hear that when these people are working individuals, but they are still struggling to make ends meet.”

Mr Massey added that “everyone should be supporting foodbanks” and called on employers to make donations where possible.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital role foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

And we have produced an interactive map of foodbanks and other schemes, so you can find the one nearest to you.

The foodbank at West Parish Church relies on donations of food, hygiene products, and cash to help support those struggling in the community.

It is also looking for more volunteers to help run the vital services – to get involved visit Aberdeenshire South Foodbank online.