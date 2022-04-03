Trade union supports Aberdeenshire foodbank amid warning workers are ‘struggling to make ends meet’ in cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Trade union supports Aberdeenshire foodbank amid warning workers are ‘struggling to make ends meet’ in cost of living crisis

By Lauren Taylor
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am
George Montgomery filling shelves in the food bank. Picture by Paul Glendell.
A trade union has backed Aberdeenshire South Foodbank amid warnings about half its users are in work – but still “struggling” to make ends meet.

GMB members visited the foodbank in Banchory to hand over a cheque to volunteers and find out more about the operation.

The foodbank, based in West Parish Church, is operated by the Trussel Trust and is run solely by volunteers.

It also covers a vast area, from Braemar to Aberdeen’s city limits, and from Strathdon to the Mearns.

The donation from GMB’s Aberdeenshire branch will go entirely towards buying food and essential items for those who need it.

Don Morrison, project manager at the foodbank, said the donation was “tremendous” as money is “crucial” to the operation.

Mr Morrison showing GMB Aberdeenshire secretary Jim Flynn the Banchory-based foodbank. Picture by Paul Glendell.

He explained they have experienced an increase in referrals to their service.

“Our actual food supply in store has gone down,” he said. “It’s tremendous because we’re all volunteers, so all that money is used for supplying food.

“When we’re short of food, or when people have dietary requirements, or when we buy some fresh food, that money is actually crucial.”

‘Everybody has difficult times’

Volunteer Fiona Graham agreed that the organisation had experienced an increase in demand since the pandemic began.

She said: “I think generally everything’s coming to a perfect storm and people are becoming more worried.

“People say Banchory is a really wealthy place and we shouldn’t have a demand for foodbanks, but we absolutely do.

“Everybody has difficult times in their life.”

Fiona Graham and Don Morrison receiving the cheque from GMB’s Jim Flynn<br />Picture by Paul Glendell

She estimated around half of the people accessing their services are in work, however, are not coping with what they earn.

The Trades Union Congress offered the branch a donation of £1,000 as part of a national campaign. They voted to give to Trussel Trust and the Aberdeenshire branch topped it up with another £500.

Jim Flynn, secretary for Aberdeenshire GMB, explained the branch had decided to use the money to help people in a crisis.

He said: “We haven’t had a decent pay rise in about 10 to 12 years and the inflation rate has gone sky-high. It’s costing more to heat homes and for people to even get to their work. You see it, you do see it.

“So to do something like this to help, in any way, for the crisis we’re all in, it was a no brainer, the branch had to help.”

Mr Flynn said some union members based in Aberdeenshire were needing to travel up to 60 miles just to get to work each day.

Workers ‘struggling to make ends meet’

GMB Scotland organiser Stephen Massey said more members are inquiring about emergency food due to the cost of living increases and agreed the problem affects those currently in work.

He said: “There are harrowing stories of individuals choosing not to eat to feed their own children, and not having or understanding where they can go to receive help.

Don Morrison showing Jim Flynn from the GMB around the food store. Picture by Paul Glendell

“The Trussel Trust is just one organisation that does an extremely good job with that, but it’s about signposting people to services within their local community where they can get help whether that’s help in relation to taking up benefits, or a benefit in kind from the foodbank.

“It’s sad to hear that when these people are working individuals, but they are still struggling to make ends meet.”

Mr Massey added that “everyone should be supporting foodbanks” and called on employers to make donations where possible.

 The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital role foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

And we have produced an interactive map of foodbanks and other schemes, so you can find the one nearest to you.

The foodbank at West Parish Church relies on donations of food, hygiene products, and cash to help support those struggling in the community.

It is also looking for more volunteers to help run the vital services – to get involved visit Aberdeenshire South Foodbank online.

