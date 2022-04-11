Teen kayaker sparks safety alert after getting into difficulty off Macduff coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teen kayaker was taken back to shore after getting into trouble off the coast of Macduff.

Coastguard teams were called around 3pm regarding a kayaker in trouble near the Aberdeenshire coast.

A lifeboat team was sent, however, the Macduff Harbour pilot boat was able to reach the teen quicker.

He was taken back to shore and assessed by coastal teams, who gave him safety advice.

It is understood the teenager was unharmed and was able to go home.