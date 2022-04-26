GMB Aberdeen slam 5.2% pay rise for councillors as many struggle with rising cost of living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trade union is calling for council leaders to justify their recent pay rise while other local governement workers are left struggling to “keep up with the cost of living”.

GMB members rejected a 2% pay rise offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

This vote follows council leaders recently being awarded a 5.2% pay increase.

According to GMB, most public sector workers across the north-east fail to keep up with the cost of living.

Stephen Massey, regional organiser for GMB Scotland, explained that we are now facing “another national crisis” as the cost of living continues to soar.

Last month when visiting an Aberdeenshire foodbank, Mr Massey said more members are inquiring about emergency food due to the cost of living increases.

Now, he is saying wages are “massively” failing to keep up with the cost of living and is calling for council leaders to “justify” their pay increase.

He said: “In contrast, the reality is that for most public sector workers across the north-east, their wages have failed to keep up with the cost of living.

“We are calling council leaders to step up and justify their recent 5.2% pay increase compared to the school cleaner in Aberdeen who will receive an extra 20p an hour.

“Our members will have no other option than to exercise their disgust in the up-and-coming local government elections when casting their vote. Thus, holding those that walk the corridors of power, or intend to, accountable for their inaction in resolving this national cost of living crisis for the hard-working individuals and families.”

Cosla has been approached for comment.