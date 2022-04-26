GMB Aberdeen slam 5.2% pay rise for councillors as many struggle with rising cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
GMB Aberdeen slam 5.2% pay rise for councillors as many struggle with rising cost of living

By Lauren Taylor
April 26, 2022, 8:23 pm
According to GMB, local government workers across the north-east are struggling with the rising costs of living.
A trade union is calling for council leaders to justify their recent pay rise while other local governement workers are left struggling to “keep up with the cost of living”.

GMB members rejected a 2% pay rise offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

This vote follows council leaders recently being awarded a 5.2% pay increase.

According to GMB, most public sector workers across the north-east fail to keep up with the cost of living.

Stephen Massey, regional organiser for GMB Scotland, explained that we are now facing “another national crisis” as the cost of living continues to soar.

Last month when visiting an Aberdeenshire foodbank, Mr Massey said more members are inquiring about emergency food due to the cost of living increases.

Now, he is saying wages are “massively” failing to keep up with the cost of living and is calling for council leaders to “justify” their pay increase.

He said: “In contrast, the reality is that for most public sector workers across the north-east, their wages have failed to keep up with the cost of living.

“We are calling council leaders to step up and justify their recent 5.2% pay increase compared to the school cleaner in Aberdeen who will receive an extra 20p an hour.

“Our members will have no other option than to exercise their disgust in the up-and-coming local government elections when casting their vote. Thus, holding those that walk the corridors of power, or intend to, accountable for their inaction in resolving this national cost of living crisis for the hard-working individuals and families.”

Cosla has been approached for comment.

