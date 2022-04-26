Campaign launched to crack down on sales of illegal tobacco in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trading standards officers will be carrying out spot checks at retailers across Aberdeen to tackle sales of illegal tobacco.

Officers will be checking shops with specialist tobacco sniffer dogs this week to ensure retailers are complying with the law.

The so-called “cheap fags” are often very well hidden away in shops, but can also be sold in workplaces and pubs, as well as on the street, from houses, or online.

Officers have stressed sales of illegal tobacco are associated with organised criminals who make money from selling counterfeit and non-duty paid tobacco to fund other illegal activities.

Concerns about tobacco products being sold to children

Trading Standards manager Graeme Paton the campaign aims to raise more awareness about the consequences of sales of illegal tobacco for those who might be tempted to buy the low-priced goods.

He added: “”People might think they are getting a bargain buying tobacco from under the counter in a shop or via social media, and that it does no harm. But they probably don’t realise the connections between illegal tobacco and organised crime and the proceeds are used to fund other illegal activities such as people smuggling and drug dealing.

“At the same time, we have ongoing concerns about children being supplied tobacco products and becoming addicted.

“We’d ask people not to buy illegal tobacco and report sales of it to us in confidence so we can make a real difference to help keep more illegal tobacco off the streets – we need to keep the pressure up on those who continue to sell it.”