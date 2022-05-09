Aberdeenshire Council coalition talks expected this week as Conservatives name former bomb disposal expert as new leader

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former bomb disposal expert has been named the new Aberdeenshire Conservative group leader, with talks expected this week on a coalition deal that would likely make him council leader too.

Troup councillor Mark Findlater has been chosen by colleagues to head up the local authority’s largest political group.

And it comes ahead of a week of talks on the leadership of the council.

Mr Findlater – who served with the Royal Corps of Signals in the British Army – was re-elected by his northern Aberdeenshire constituents last week after a decade in the job.

He told The P&J: “I became a councillor 10 years ago because I wanted to do my best for my community.

“The learning started from there and I’ve now had 10 years of finding out how to get things done, working with council officers and all communities.

“People here are interested in local issues and want councillors to deal with them: potholes, schools, bins and everything the council does.”

Mearns councillor George Carr will serve as Conservative group deputy leader, while Ann Ross, of Banchory and Mid-Deeside, is group chairwoman.

Aberdeenshire Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition talks expected this week

And it is understood the top Tories will begin talks as quickly as today to discuss forming a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

The two parties have been in power for much of the last 10 years.

Previously they were aided in administration by a group of independents.

But this term, the pair would form a majority administration by teaming up again.

However, Thursday’s local elections brought about a lot of change at the top.

Conservative council leader Andy Kille stepped down.

And Liberal Democrat deputy Peter Argyle lost his Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside seat.

Another prominent Lib Dem, provost Bill Howatson, also chose to bow out.

Aberdeenshire Council training day provides opportunity for coalition talks

Today’s induction at Aberdeenshire Council HQ, Woodhill House, will likely present a first opportunity for informal talks.

Mr Findlater told us: “It will be good for the new councillors to get this training, but also the returning ones to get reacquainted with everything.

“We haven’t really been there for two years with virtual meetings, though a few did go in.

“It will be great to meet old friends, comrades and all the new councillors coming on board to represent the whole of Aberdeenshire.

“I was elected leader of the Conservative group so will be chatting to all other councillors.”

The Liberal Democrats are expected to name a new group leader tomorrow.

But there is a team in place to head up potential coalition talks.

“We are currently looking at all options for the way forward and considering how we can best serve our communities in the future,” a spokeswoman said.