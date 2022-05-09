Aberdeenshire Council coalition talks expected this week as Conservatives name former bomb disposal expert as new leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire Council coalition talks expected this week as Conservatives name former bomb disposal expert as new leader

By Alastair Gossip
May 9, 2022, 6:00 am
New Aberdeenshire Council Conservative leader Mark Findlater will sound out Liberal Democrat colleagues on a coalition this week. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
A former bomb disposal expert has been named the new Aberdeenshire Conservative group leader, with talks expected this week on a coalition deal that would likely make him council leader too.

Troup councillor Mark Findlater has been chosen by colleagues to head up the local authority’s largest political group.

And it comes ahead of a week of talks on the leadership of the council.

Mr Findlater – who served with the Royal Corps of Signals in the British Army – was re-elected by his northern Aberdeenshire constituents last week after a decade in the job.

He told The P&J: “I became a councillor 10 years ago because I wanted to do my best for my community.

“The learning started from there and I’ve now had 10 years of finding out how to get things done, working with council officers and all communities.

“People here are interested in local issues and want councillors to deal with them: potholes, schools, bins and everything the council does.”

Mearns councillor George Carr will serve as Conservative group deputy leader, while Ann Ross, of Banchory and Mid-Deeside, is group chairwoman.

Aberdeenshire Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition talks expected this week

And it is understood the top Tories will begin talks as quickly as today to discuss forming a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

The two parties have been in power for much of the last 10 years.

Liberal Democrat leader Peter Argyle lost Aberdeenshire Council seat. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Liberal Democrat leader Peter Argyle lost Aberdeenshire Council seat. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Previously they were aided in administration by a group of independents.

But this term, the pair would form a majority administration by teaming up again.

However, Thursday’s local elections brought about a lot of change at the top.

Conservative council leader Andy Kille stepped down.

And Liberal Democrat deputy Peter Argyle lost his Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside seat.

Another prominent Lib Dem, provost Bill Howatson, also chose to bow out.

Aberdeenshire Council training day provides opportunity for coalition talks

Today’s induction at Aberdeenshire Council HQ, Woodhill House, will likely present a first opportunity for informal talks.

Mr Findlater told us: “It will be good for the new councillors to get this training, but also the returning ones to get reacquainted with everything.

“We haven’t really been there for two years with virtual meetings, though a few did go in.

“It will be great to meet old friends, comrades and all the new councillors coming on board to represent the whole of Aberdeenshire.

“I was elected leader of the Conservative group so will be chatting to all other councillors.”

The Liberal Democrats are expected to name a new group leader tomorrow.

But there is a team in place to head up potential coalition talks.

“We are currently looking at all options for the way forward and considering how we can best serve our communities in the future,” a spokeswoman said.

