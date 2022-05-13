New road around Haudagain roundabout to open Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New road around Haudagain roundabout to open Monday

By Kieran Beattie
May 13, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 3:16 pm
Drone photography by Kenny Elrick shows how work is progressing on the Haudagain Improvement project. From January 20, 2022.
Drone photography by Kenny Elrick shows how work is progressing on the Haudagain Improvement project. From January 20, 2022.

After years of delays, Scotland’s transport minister will officially open the new road around Aberdeen’s notorious Haudagain roundabout on Monday.

The Haudagain Improvement Project has been in the works since plans were first proposed for a new road bypassing the roundabout in 2008.

Since then, the efforts to finally bring an end to Aberdeen’s most infamous traffic nightmare have been going round in circles, with numerous setbacks caused by all manner of factors.

From awaiting the completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) before works could start, to the planning stage, to the demolition of flats to make way for the works, it has indeed been a long and winding road.

Project was held up by pandemic, storms, and burst gas mains

Ground was initially broken on the site in 2017, and the initial completion date was at one point earmarked for spring 2021.

The Haudagain Improvement Project has been delayed again and again. Photograph by Kath Flannery during April 2022.

But all sorts of hold-ups, including Covid, burst gas mains and stormy weather resulted in the grand opening date being pushed back repeatedly.

Earlier this year when the already-delayed opening date of the end of March 2022 was missed, Scottish Government transport minister Jenny Gilruth said she hoped the new link road at the Haudagain would be open to traffic by mid-May 2022 “at the latest”.

What’s happening on Monday?

Today, Transport Scotland has confirmed Ms Gilruth will be travelling north to Aberdeen to officially open the new road to link the A92 North Anderson Drive and the A96 Auchmill Road on Monday, May 16.

Following Ms Gilruth’s visit and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the road will open to traffic in the late morning/early afternoon.

It will mark a major milestone in the £50 million scheme to redesign Aberdeen’s most famous traffic bottleneck.

Jenny Gilruth.

Read more about the full timeline of the Haudagain Improvement Project and the challenges it faced.

