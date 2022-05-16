A90 blocked near Stonehaven due to two-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A90 between Drumlithie and Stonehaven is blocked following a two-car crash.

Police responded to a call regarding the crash at around 8.30am and have advised that lane closures are in place in both directions following the incident near Temple of Fiddes.

Though the road remains open, drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone who does pass through the area is asked to reduce their speed and prepare to stop if asked to do so by officers.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

ROAD INCIDENT – A90 Temple of Fiddes We are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A90 Drumlithie to Stonehaven road near to Temple of Fiddes As a result both carriageways are partly obstructed, please avoid the area at this time, lane closures are in place pic.twitter.com/Rn58ycHLDU — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) May 16, 2022

More as we get it.