‘It’s not a modern, customer service railway’: Commuters at Aberdeen station speak out about ‘unreliable’ ScotRail services

Passengers travelling through Aberdeen train station have spoken out about “unreliable” ScotRail services and how the recent changes are affecting their commute.

A temporary timetable introduced on Monday by ScotRail has meant people have less choices using train services, particularly in the evenings.

The last train to Inverurie from Aberdeen leaves at 7.57pm instead of 10.49pm leaving many having to get a much earlier train or face taking a longer commute on the bus.

Aberdeen to Inverness is much the same with the last train now leaving at 6.18pm compared to 10pm.

We've introduced a temporary timetable because of driver shortages. This timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for those travelling. Click below to find out why we're making these temporary changes. Check your journey on our app or website as times will differ. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 23, 2022

It is not entirely clear how long the cuts to the 700 services will last but they will remain in place for at least two weeks.

‘Living on the edge’

Those travelling to and from Aberdeen for work have faced cancellations over the past few weeks and worries that they may not arrive to work on time.

A commuter from Montrose said they faced cancellations on Monday morning on the way to work.

Katy Snook who travels to Aberdeen Monday to Friday for work said: “They cancelled two trains in the morning that I usually get and put in another one but it only leaves me a couple of minutes to get to work.”

Changes made to train travelling back in the evening did not affect her but she faced five cancelled trains last week. She added: “I just never know. I just live on the edge.”

A commuter from Glasgow, Linsey Smith, who often travels to Aberdeen for her job said it makes the working day much longer.

Ms Smith said: “From a work perspective it’s difficult enough to plan meetings. People are coming back to face-to-face, it’s a long way to come for a couple of meetings for the trains not to be reliable.

“And then there’s no trolley service, you can’t get a cup of tea and equally they put only two carriages on this one so it’s busy.

“It’s uncertain, it’s annoying and particularly if you’re trying to encourage people to get trains and public transport if it’s not reliable or you’re not going to get a seat then people are just going to get annoyed.

“It definitely effects my working hours in terms of the length of that working day because with less frequent trains then your day is naturally extended depending on what the times are.

“So I suppose it reduces the flexibility to come and do work in person if you’re relying on trains to get there.”

Making people not want to travel

Margo Gordon from Aberdeen commutes three days a week to visit her 96-year-old dad in Laurencekirk to bring him food and to check in on him. However, after a train was cancelled a week ago, she ended up paying £68 for a taxi after failing to get a refund.

The 70-year-old said it was better now but added: “If I can’t take the train I have to get a bus and it takes two hours down and two hours back or more than that.”

She said she has to call ScotRail every time she travels to check to see if the trains are still running as she does not have access to check online. Ms Gordon said it was a “bit of a nightmare” but added: “I can’t not go because I’ve got to go for my dad.”

Holly Beattie from Inverurie said the change in services affected her massively.

She said: “Normally I can get the train after 9pm home to Inverurie but now it’s a bus at 10.15pm and I don’t get home till 11.30pm at night. It’s a massive change.”

The 27-year-old from Inverurie often travels to Aberdeen but said the change in timetable and recent cancellations made her think twice about commuting.

“It makes me not want to travel more,” she said. “It’s more money, more time and a lot more stress.

“It’s stressful the times have changed for getting in as well than normal which means later getting in and later getting to where I need to be.

“It doesn’t affect me for work but it does affect me for other things I do that I need to be there for a certain time.”

‘It’s not a modern service’

A couple who regularly travel between Stirling and Aberdeen said they had noticed the train times and availability had got worse.

Nick Aitchison, 59, from Stirling mentioned that the recent cancellations and problems reminded him of a bad time for the Scottish rail services in the 1980s when a lot of trains were breaking down and were not reliable.

He said: “This is a completely different circumstances and different reason but it’s not a modern, customer service railway.

“I think for what you get, the frequency and the unreliability of the service just emphasizes that it’s not exactly value for money.

“I’ve got plans to rent a car so I need to accelerate those plans because it’s just not reliable.”

With the shortages in drivers appearing to remain an issue for a while, Mr Aitchison said it does not appear it is “going to get better anytime soon”.