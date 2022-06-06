Plans to turn Aberdeen boutique into ‘leisure learning’ centre, new Berryden supermarket, George Street Santander to become restaurant and hotel taking over Ballater care home as staff digs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans to turn Aberdeen boutique into ‘leisure learning’ centre, new Berryden supermarket, George Street Santander to become restaurant and hotel taking over Ballater care home as staff digs

By Ben Hendry
June 6, 2022, 6:00 am
The former Curated Stories in Aberdeen could become a "leisure learning" centre. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team
The former Curated Stories in Aberdeen could become a "leisure learning" centre. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team

Welcome to our weekly round-up of the latest planning applications lodged across the north-east.

This week, we reveal how Aberdeen’s former Curated Stories shop could be transformed into an American-inspired “leisure learning” centre.

And we have a look at several culinary proposals to reinvigorate vacant buildings across the north-east.

Under these schemes, a new Chinese takeaway will open in Mintlaw and a former spa could be turned into a new Aberdeen city centre cafe.

And the long-empty Santander on George Street could finally be in for a fresh lease of life as the city’s newest restaurant…

Former Aberdeen Santander to become restaurant

The George Street Santander shut in 2019.

The former bank in the heart of the Granite City could soon burst back into life, serving meals to scores of customers across both floors.

The 93-99 George Street site, opposite the John Lewis building, has been vacant since Santander closed in November 2019.

George Street has fallen on hard times since this picture was taken in 2019, with the flagship John Lewis closing during lockdown.

It comes after the building was sold prior to being auctioned in September 2020.

Jutinder Singh, who is based in England, has lodged the plans on behalf of Beaconsfield Assets Ltd but the type of restaurant is not yet known.

The old Santander has been a notable eyesore for visitors to the Bon Accord Centre for more than two years. Here it is today.

Blueprints submitted to the council show how the ground floor would be converted to feature the kitchen, a bar, waiting area, take-away area and 28 seats.

Offices on the first floor would be turned into a 62-seat restaurant space, with a further 16 customers in a private dining area.

Scroll back and forth to see the changes to both floors:

New Upperkirkgate cafe

Nearby, on the Upperkirkgate, plans to turn the former Zen Spa into a cafe have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council.

The 6 Upperkirkgate site has been empty for some time.

The proposals for the new eatery, to be named The Mount Cafe, have been lodged by Lauren Livingstone.

She registered the company, alongside fellow director Jack Sim, last month.

The building next to Marischal College could have a bright future.

After a troubling spell for city centre cafes while most office staff were working from home, this could be a sign of recovery for the sector.

It comes after nearby Haig’s decided to diversify with more of a take-away offering, and in addition to the UpperKrust and Pig’s Wings nearby.

It could face tough competition from next door neighbour Starbucks.

New supermarket coming to Aberdeen retail park

In January, Planning Ahead revealed that Berryden Retail Park owners had applied for permission to change an empty unit into a food shop to attract new occupants.

The vacant unit could soon be given a new lease of life after the council agreed to allow it to sell food.

The request for the former Mothercare, next to Home Bargains, was approved in March.

And now The Food Warehouse has formed plans to take over the vacant space, with design images showing how it could soon look.

The Food Warehouse has submitted concept images outlining the changes to Aberdeen City Council

The Food Warehouse is run by the firm that owns Iceland, and describes itself as one of the UK’s “fastest growing supermarkets”.

Its website states: “With bigger pack options on well-known brands you can stock up for less on all your favourites.

“We carefully select the products you love so shopping doesn’t have to take hours but still offer you the products you want at the best prices.”

Could a Food Warehouse lorry like this soon be taking stock to Aberdeen? Shutterstock image.

It was established in 2014 and the closest branches at present are in Elgin and Perth.

Its closest direct competitor will be the nearby Sainsbury’s at Berryden, if the plans are approved.

A glimpse inside The Food Warehouse in Perth.

Caravan site seeking to create permanent homes

Castlewood Lodges at Strachan, near Banchory, has lodged plans to allow people to stay at the scenic Deeside spot all year.

Owners want to add 25 new static caravans and change the use of 25 others, to create 50 possible permanent residences.

Aber-Necessities to stamp their name on new base

A north-east children’s charity will now put the finishing touches on their new home in Dyce.

Last year, a big-hearted backer donated Innovation House on Howe Moss Road to AberNecessities. 

Co-founder Michelle Herd, founder Danielle Flecher-Horn and little Albie Horn outside the AberNecessities headquarters on Howe Moss Road last year.

The council has now given organisers permission to put up a sign with the group’s name and logo – and one identifying its new name as Grove House.

This design image has now been endorsed by the council.

Disgraced Ballater care home to house hotel staff

Artfarm Ltd, which owns the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar and is poised to reopen the nearby Invercauld Arms, needs “quality staff accommodation” in the area.

With this in mind, bosses are seeking permission to turn the former Craigard House care home – closed in December after being slammed by inspectors – into a 17-bed complex exclusively for employees.

Craigard House in Ballater.

Papers submitted by Moxon Architects state: “The attraction and retention of healthy, dedicated, engaged and motivated staff is central to the success of the hotels.

“Artfarm takes this very seriously as one of the major employers within the Upper
Deeside area.

“And Artfarm will soon have a larger workforce once the Invercauld Arms is completed.”

The Invercauld Arms is being refurbished. Picture by Kami Thomson

Share your views on the plans in our new comments section below

Bring your chopsticks to former Methlick chop shop

Methlick Motors, on the village’s Main Road, will become a Chinese takeaway under proposals now sealed by Aberdeenshire Council.

This image from Google Maps shows the scale of the Methlick Motors site.

The plans for the old garage were put forward by Peterhead-based Xiang Ling Chao.

Blueprints show how the old workshop would be fitted out as the kitchen – swapping experts in throttle power for specialists in sweet and sour.

You won’t need a fortune cookie to predict the future of Methlick Motors now that the council has signed off on the Chinese takeaway change.

The council’s approval came despite one objection, raising concerns about traffic.

Planning chief Paul Macari advised this was not enough to warrant refusing the proposal.

Bank of Scotland closure moves forward

The Bank of Scotland branch on Union Street will shut in the weeks ahead.

The Bank of Scotland branch in the heart of Aberdeen will soon be closing, and bosses are seeking permission to remove fixtures and fittings.

The closure was confirmed in March, and now the banking giant is applying to tear down signs, remove a night safe and rip out two ATMs at the B-listed 201 Union Street address.

These cash machines which proved handy for Union Street revellers in the past will soon be no more.

To protect the character of the 19th century building, the “redundant fixing holes” will be filled with lime mortar to “match the stonework as closely as possible”.

Any future use of the site is not known, but locals will be hoping the prominent spot along the Granite Mile doesn’t lie empty for too long.

The closure will mean there is yet another empty unit on the once busy shopping street.

Known as Canada House, the building dates back to 1893 and has a sculpture of a Native American wearing a headdress over the door.

This can be traced to its origins as The North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company.

The 19th Century business raised capital in Scotland to finance, by way of mortgage, the emigrant farming community in Canada.

Canada House has an interesting, and international, past.

You can read about how Huntly’s empty banks are now being transformed to revitalise its town centre here.

New ‘leisure learning’ hub could take over old Curated Stories boutique

Curated Stories opened its second outlet in Aberdeen in 2017. Picture by Kenny Elrick

For years, independent design boutique Curated Stories offered a range of unique products as it carved out its own niche in Aberdeen’s west end.

There was much sadness when it closed down in the summer of 2020 – with the owner Tytti Peltoniemi later saying she had “worn out her waterproof mascara” as she left the country.

Its second venue, on the corner of Claremont Place and Claremont Street, has lain empty since.

Return to Sender.Brexit, Boris, cancer, corona – enough is enough, I’m outta here 😂 This weekend 5-6th Sept 2020 marks…

Posted by Curated Stories on Monday, 31 August 2020

Now, American Alexis Jamieson has formed plans to breathe new life into the unit.

The former hospitality assistant professor at the University of Houston in Texas moved to Scotland with her husband and daughter in 2018.

She wants to use the building as a base for “leisure learning classes” such as painting, cake and cookie decorating, flower arranging and pottery painting.

Citing similar establishments in the USA, Alexis also suggests patrons could bring their own snacks and wine.

And the venue could be hired out as a space for “small private events”.

The former Curated Stories property could soon undergo some changes.

She is hoping that a display of people power will help make her vision a reality.

Alexis has included a selection of Facebook comments in her application to the council, showing the desire for such a venture.

One says it “would be a great way of getting a group of friends together to try something new”.

While another “loves” the idea of calligraphy and candle-making classes, and one supporter says the area “would really benefit from something like this”.

Tytti Peltoniemi, Olivia Blewett, Michelle Ferguson in the old Curated Stories shop in 2017. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

But some neighbours are less enthusiastic.

Shona Docherty has written to the council objecting, saying there is already a shortage of parking in the area.

And she fears the “consumption of alcohol” could cause an “unacceptable noise increase” in  “a very peaceful residential area”.

Some neighbours are urging the council to knock back the plans for the former Curated Stories.

A Ms McQuarrie has similar concerns about the business being a “nuisance” to residents.

And she adds: “I observed a lunchtime rush on JK Fine Foods during lockdown in which a number of cars descended on the area within a couple of minutes, causing gridlock and chaos.

“If this facility were to operate as proposed then this would become a regular occurrence.”

Feel like supporting any of the plans, using your right to object… Or do you just fancy a look? Follow these links:

George Street Santander

Upperkirkgate cafe

Berryden retail park supermarket

Castlewood caravan park 

AberNecessities signs

Craigard House in Ballater

Methlick Motors take-away transformation

Bank of Scotland closure plans

Curated Stories changes 

