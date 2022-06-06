Plans to turn Aberdeen boutique into ‘leisure learning’ centre, new Berryden supermarket, George Street Santander to become restaurant and hotel taking over Ballater care home as staff digs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly round-up of the latest planning applications lodged across the north-east.

This week, we reveal how Aberdeen’s former Curated Stories shop could be transformed into an American-inspired “leisure learning” centre.

And we have a look at several culinary proposals to reinvigorate vacant buildings across the north-east.

Under these schemes, a new Chinese takeaway will open in Mintlaw and a former spa could be turned into a new Aberdeen city centre cafe.

And the long-empty Santander on George Street could finally be in for a fresh lease of life as the city’s newest restaurant…

Former Aberdeen Santander to become restaurant

The former bank in the heart of the Granite City could soon burst back into life, serving meals to scores of customers across both floors.

The 93-99 George Street site, opposite the John Lewis building, has been vacant since Santander closed in November 2019.

It comes after the building was sold prior to being auctioned in September 2020.

Jutinder Singh, who is based in England, has lodged the plans on behalf of Beaconsfield Assets Ltd but the type of restaurant is not yet known.

Blueprints submitted to the council show how the ground floor would be converted to feature the kitchen, a bar, waiting area, take-away area and 28 seats.

Offices on the first floor would be turned into a 62-seat restaurant space, with a further 16 customers in a private dining area.

Scroll back and forth to see the changes to both floors:

New Upperkirkgate cafe

Nearby, on the Upperkirkgate, plans to turn the former Zen Spa into a cafe have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council.

The proposals for the new eatery, to be named The Mount Cafe, have been lodged by Lauren Livingstone.

She registered the company, alongside fellow director Jack Sim, last month.

After a troubling spell for city centre cafes while most office staff were working from home, this could be a sign of recovery for the sector.

It comes after nearby Haig’s decided to diversify with more of a take-away offering, and in addition to the UpperKrust and Pig’s Wings nearby.

New supermarket coming to Aberdeen retail park

In January, Planning Ahead revealed that Berryden Retail Park owners had applied for permission to change an empty unit into a food shop to attract new occupants.

The request for the former Mothercare, next to Home Bargains, was approved in March.

And now The Food Warehouse has formed plans to take over the vacant space, with design images showing how it could soon look.

The Food Warehouse is run by the firm that owns Iceland, and describes itself as one of the UK’s “fastest growing supermarkets”.

Its website states: “With bigger pack options on well-known brands you can stock up for less on all your favourites.

“We carefully select the products you love so shopping doesn’t have to take hours but still offer you the products you want at the best prices.”

It was established in 2014 and the closest branches at present are in Elgin and Perth.

Its closest direct competitor will be the nearby Sainsbury’s at Berryden, if the plans are approved.

Caravan site seeking to create permanent homes

Castlewood Lodges at Strachan, near Banchory, has lodged plans to allow people to stay at the scenic Deeside spot all year.

Owners want to add 25 new static caravans and change the use of 25 others, to create 50 possible permanent residences.

Aber-Necessities to stamp their name on new base

A north-east children’s charity will now put the finishing touches on their new home in Dyce.

Last year, a big-hearted backer donated Innovation House on Howe Moss Road to AberNecessities.

The council has now given organisers permission to put up a sign with the group’s name and logo – and one identifying its new name as Grove House.

Disgraced Ballater care home to house hotel staff

Artfarm Ltd, which owns the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar and is poised to reopen the nearby Invercauld Arms, needs “quality staff accommodation” in the area.

With this in mind, bosses are seeking permission to turn the former Craigard House care home – closed in December after being slammed by inspectors – into a 17-bed complex exclusively for employees.

Papers submitted by Moxon Architects state: “The attraction and retention of healthy, dedicated, engaged and motivated staff is central to the success of the hotels.

“Artfarm takes this very seriously as one of the major employers within the Upper

Deeside area.

“And Artfarm will soon have a larger workforce once the Invercauld Arms is completed.”

Share your views on the plans in our new comments section below

Bring your chopsticks to former Methlick chop shop

Methlick Motors, on the village’s Main Road, will become a Chinese takeaway under proposals now sealed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The plans for the old garage were put forward by Peterhead-based Xiang Ling Chao.

Blueprints show how the old workshop would be fitted out as the kitchen – swapping experts in throttle power for specialists in sweet and sour.

The council’s approval came despite one objection, raising concerns about traffic.

Planning chief Paul Macari advised this was not enough to warrant refusing the proposal.

Bank of Scotland closure moves forward

The Bank of Scotland branch in the heart of Aberdeen will soon be closing, and bosses are seeking permission to remove fixtures and fittings.

The closure was confirmed in March, and now the banking giant is applying to tear down signs, remove a night safe and rip out two ATMs at the B-listed 201 Union Street address.

To protect the character of the 19th century building, the “redundant fixing holes” will be filled with lime mortar to “match the stonework as closely as possible”.

Any future use of the site is not known, but locals will be hoping the prominent spot along the Granite Mile doesn’t lie empty for too long.

Known as Canada House, the building dates back to 1893 and has a sculpture of a Native American wearing a headdress over the door.

This can be traced to its origins as The North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company.

The 19th Century business raised capital in Scotland to finance, by way of mortgage, the emigrant farming community in Canada.

You can read about how Huntly’s empty banks are now being transformed to revitalise its town centre here.

New ‘leisure learning’ hub could take over old Curated Stories boutique

For years, independent design boutique Curated Stories offered a range of unique products as it carved out its own niche in Aberdeen’s west end.

There was much sadness when it closed down in the summer of 2020 – with the owner Tytti Peltoniemi later saying she had “worn out her waterproof mascara” as she left the country.

Its second venue, on the corner of Claremont Place and Claremont Street, has lain empty since.

Return to Sender.Brexit, Boris, cancer, corona – enough is enough, I’m outta here 😂 This weekend 5-6th Sept 2020 marks… Posted by Curated Stories on Monday, 31 August 2020

Now, American Alexis Jamieson has formed plans to breathe new life into the unit.

The former hospitality assistant professor at the University of Houston in Texas moved to Scotland with her husband and daughter in 2018.

She wants to use the building as a base for “leisure learning classes” such as painting, cake and cookie decorating, flower arranging and pottery painting.

Citing similar establishments in the USA, Alexis also suggests patrons could bring their own snacks and wine.

And the venue could be hired out as a space for “small private events”.

She is hoping that a display of people power will help make her vision a reality.

Alexis has included a selection of Facebook comments in her application to the council, showing the desire for such a venture.

One says it “would be a great way of getting a group of friends together to try something new”.

While another “loves” the idea of calligraphy and candle-making classes, and one supporter says the area “would really benefit from something like this”.

But some neighbours are less enthusiastic.

Shona Docherty has written to the council objecting, saying there is already a shortage of parking in the area.

And she fears the “consumption of alcohol” could cause an “unacceptable noise increase” in “a very peaceful residential area”.

A Ms McQuarrie has similar concerns about the business being a “nuisance” to residents.

And she adds: “I observed a lunchtime rush on JK Fine Foods during lockdown in which a number of cars descended on the area within a couple of minutes, causing gridlock and chaos.

“If this facility were to operate as proposed then this would become a regular occurrence.”

